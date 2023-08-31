After City Administrator Jonathan Zimmermann expressed frustration with the federal American Rescue Plan Act, the Board of Aldermen voted to use part of the city’s remaining stimulus money on projects including the Union Memorial Auditorium.
Before the vote, the city had around $584,000 remaining out of the $2.2 million it initially received from the 2021 bill.
“ARPA, in my opinion, is probably the most convoluted, nasty rollout of federal funds I’ve ever seen,” Zimmermann told aldermen at a special meeting Aug. 21. “We’ve had very poor direction on how you can use the money.”
Zimmermann pointed out that the latest advice the city received was that it can use ARPA funds on transportation projects, which it could not do initially.
“You cannot use it as your match to a federal project, but, say you go over budget, it can be contributory to a federal project, things of that nature,” he said. “It can also be used to recover from a natural disaster, say we had properties after a disaster we wanted to purchase, we could have used it on that. Of course, they waited three years after the initial rollout to give you this additional guidance.”
Union officials have been discussing what to do with the remaining APRA money, Zimmermann said.
“Of course, the recent bid opening on the auditorium, kind of, forced us to jump into this now,” he said.
Zimmermann was referring to the one bid that came in for upgrades to the auditorium. The city budgeted $524,000 for the project, but the bid from Franklin County Construction, of New Haven, came in at $697,000.
Zimmermann suggested filling the $172,776 funding gap with some of the remaining ARPA money.
“We were doing some security upgrades to the main entry, light improvements, new doors, going to an airlock system to the exterior (entry),” he said. “We really think that would be a good project for that building. There’s really not a way to cut anything out of there that doesn’t diminish the use of that building.”
While Zimmermann initially said voting on the auditorium project could wait until aldermen’s regular September meeting, aldermen went ahead and unanimously approved using ARPA funds to make up the difference between the budgeted and bid prices for auditorium renovations after Zimmermann discussed the time crunch the city is in.
“We do need to get the auditorium project going if we’re going to do it,” he said. “We’ve already got it blocked out where we’re not renting it right now. The further we go means more time is blocked out and it’s not open for use.”
Once the auditorium is approved, it should take between four and six weeks for the contractor to start work, Zimmermann said.
Mayor Bob Schmuke agreed that it is important to get the project moving.
“This is a project we’ve been talking about forever, and we finally got part of it in the budget,” Schmuke said. “This still isn’t everything we want to do in the auditorium, but we’ve got part of it.”
“This will make the building very useful,” Zimmermann added.
Security will be improved with the renovations, Schmuke added. “We could actually lock it out, there’s so many keys out there now, we don’t know if people are in there wandering around using it,” he said.
Aldermen also voted to pay for alterations to police vehicles they received that cost more than originally budgeted.
“We had originally ordered vehicles through GM, and then we were notified that they were canceling all orders,” Zimmermann said. “So then we switched to Ford, which cost us an additional $7,470. That was last year July – they just came in.”
The cost to outfit the police vehicles also increased in the year since the vehicles were ordered, Zimmermann said. Aldermen voted to use ARPA funds pay $29,612 for the extra costs of the vehicles and outfitting them.
Aldermen also voted to pay $5,736 that the Union Police Department came up short for purchasing new body cameras. Police Chief Andrew Parker said the additional money will allow them to upgrade 14 cameras with features like GPS, giving them the ability to track officers and take still photos, as well as video.
Aldermen are still considering using APRA funds on some additional projects. Those will be considered at their regular meeting on Sept. 11.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.