Union Police Department officers can expect their first payments under a revised Proposition P payment plan in their Friday, March 20, paychecks.
Prop P, a half-cent sales tax approved by voters in 2018, provides money to give law enforcement officers raises. In 2019, Union based the initial raises on projected sales tax revenue for the county, but changed the formula to a model used by Sullivan when last year’s sales tax revenue came up just short of the anticipated amount.
Under the new plan, money raised from the tax is passed through the city, related expenses are taken off the top and money is then distributed evenly among full-time police officers, City Administrator Russell Rost said.
Instead of receiving a standard $4.18 per hour raise, like they did last year, the amount of each raise will change from month to month based on how much sales tax revenue the county takes in.
“I think this is the most smooth, fair distribution of Prop P funds,” he said.
To make way for the changes, the city has to amend its personnel policy. The changes will allow for things like future cost of living increases on top of the Prop P raise. The Board of Aldermen approved the change at its Monday, March 9, meeting.
“This is kind of housekeeping stuff to make sure we do it by ordinance to allow this distribution,” Rost said.
Rost said the city initially hoped cost-of-living raises wouldn’t be necessary because sales tax growth would provide enough year-over-year pay growth, but sales tax revenue growth in some other parts of Franklin County did not see the kind of increases seen in Union.
Alderman Robert Schmuke told Rost there still appears to be some confusion about the raises, saying he’d heard from a parent of an officer who thought the officer was taking a paycut.
“’Cause they’re taking a raise back they had been given, that’s how they explain it to the best of my knowledge,” Schmuke said at a Monday, March 2 personnel, finance and public works committee meeting.
Rost said he doesn’t expect a major difference in the Prop P money officers will take home.
Officials explained that Rost recently met with officers and sent them a letter explaining how the new process will work. He also made it clear they could talk to Police Chief Andrew Parker, Rost or other officials if they have questions.
Rost disputed the concerns.
“I can’t imagine there would be any misunderstandings or I would have heard them,” Rost said at the personnel meeting. “A lot of times, there are rumors, and I think that might be what Alderman Schmuke’s been hearing, but hearing it directly from the guys ... they were all there, and the letter even encouraged them, if you don’t understand or if you have questions or if you think there’s an error, please come in.”
Pay stubs will itemize Proposition P and base-rate money, Rost said.
Despite Rost’s assurances that any confusion was smoothed over, Alderman Karen Erwin suggested more might need to be done.
“I always thought Prop P was a good thing, but it sounds like people are more upset about it,” she said.
Under a plan approved in January 2019, the starting salary for a Union officer was pushed to just over $49,000 because of the $4.18 hourly raise.
On average, pay in the Union and Washington departments was about $4,000 less than agencies outside Franklin County with higher starting salaries, including departments in St. Louis County. But local officials touted the shorter commute for police to get to their jobs.