After 13 years, exercise equipment around Union City Park is being taken down.
“It was beautiful, it was all those colors that were popular then,” Union Park Advisory Board President Suzy Curnutte said at Thursday’s board meeting. “But, when I’m there, I see the young kids on it, messing it up, playing on it, tearing it up. It was a great idea, and it did work well, but it got way overused.”
The exercise equipment, which was purchased with donations, was installed in 2009, according to Missourian archives. Seven pieces were installed near the large pavilion at City Park and three more along the walking path at nearby City Lake.
At the time, officials said the equipment was aimed at baby boomers who were no longer playing competitive sports. But its proximity to the playground became a problem.
“They are falling apart, and some of them, we actually have fenced off because they are dangerous,” Parks Director Chad Pohlmann told the park board.
The city can no longer buy parts for the damaged equipment, he said. “Some of them are beyond parts, because they are rusted to the base. The systems could be replaced, but we’re talking about a couple thousand dollars for each piece of equipment.”
Pohlmann suggested reaching out to the people who donated to see if they wanted to donate toward new equipment, but about half of the donors are either deceased or out of business.
Parks Program Coordinator Angie Breeden said the equipment had been there long enough that the original donors got their money’s worth. “I think that their generosity went a long ways,” she said.
It also was suggested that the new equipment be placed along the 0.9 mile loop trail at the newer Veterans Memorial Park.
The board unanimously approved Pohlmann’s recommendation to remove the existing exercise equipment. The decision still needs final approval from the Board of Aldermen.
Pohlmann said staff will put together a proposal to replace the equipment and present it to the board. If approved, the more expensive equipment could be placed at Veterans Park, where the trail is farther away from kids’ playground equipment, he said, adding that equipment at City Park could be replaced with stations that offer suggested exercises to parents and children.
“It could be as simple as one for the parent that says, ‘do 10 squats,’ and then tell the kid ‘walk like a duck,’ ” he said.