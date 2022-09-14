Union Farmers' Market
Missourian Photo/Geoff Folsom

After initially being scheduled to wrap up for the 2022 season on Sept. 9, the Union Farmers’ Market is adding one more date.

A special Halloween-themed market will be held from 4-7 p.m. Oct. 14 at East Central College’s Parking Lot B, 1964 Prairie Dell Road in Union, Assistant City Administrator James Schmieder said. The additional date comes after the market was canceled twice in July because of excessive heat.

