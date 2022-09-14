After initially being scheduled to wrap up for the 2022 season on Sept. 9, the Union Farmers’ Market is adding one more date.
A special Halloween-themed market will be held from 4-7 p.m. Oct. 14 at East Central College’s Parking Lot B, 1964 Prairie Dell Road in Union, Assistant City Administrator James Schmieder said. The additional date comes after the market was canceled twice in July because of excessive heat.
“The weather’s been so pleasant lately, that (the vendors) said, ‘Hey what if we added an October date?’ ” Schmieder said. “They were thinking they would do it kind of like a Halloween theme and have the vendors pass out candy to the kids that are there.”
The market has been scheduled for the second and fourth Fridays each month. But Schmieder said it will not be held Sept. 23 because it does not want to compete with the Fall Festival of the Arts and Crafts in Washington, which is scheduled for Sept. 23-25.
This is the first year the market has been held at ECC. Schmieder said it has averaged around 20 vendors each market, which is consistent with recent years.
“Everyone is very happy with the cooperation with the college,” he said. “It’s been a real help having it at their location. Their staff has been wonderful.”
The market was canceled Friday, July 8, when temperatures in the area reached 96 degrees and canceled again July 22, when temperatures reached 101 degrees.
The market is always looking for additional vendors, who are not charged a fee to sell, Schmieder said.
Jen Mitchell and Amy Luby have sold at the Union Farmers’ Market three times in 2022. Before Friday’s market, they said it gives their business, Rooted Cut Flowers, a chance to get out in the community.
“It lets us meet customers,” Luby said. “We have a following on Facebook, but it lets us meet face to face.”