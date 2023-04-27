The Union Parks and Recreation Department is planning to start new classes for both land and water exercises.
The “boot camp” style classes are still being planned, with no dates set yet, Parks Director Chad Pohlmann said Monday. But the city’s Park Advisory Board recommended moving forward with the classes at their April 6 meeting.
Both programs are offered in collaboration with Anytime Fitness, which, per city policy, receives 70 percent of revenue from fees, while the city receives the remaining 30 percent.
The biggest challenge with the aquatic boot camp will be finding time on the Union Splash-N-Swimplex’s schedule to hold the class during the summer, Pohlmann said. Though the pool is open to the general public from noon-6 p.m., it has special hours for things like senior swim and swim team practice at various hours before and after the regular times.
“We looked at our scheduling, and we could probably implement a day class for certain,” Pohlmann said.
The class would likely take place during the pool’s tot time, which is held from 11 a.m. to noon Mondays and Wednesdays. Young children do not go into the lap swim area of the pool, where the aquatic boot camp will be held.
The parks department is considering another evening class that would not interrupt any existing programs, Pohlmann added. That would be held in the area of the pool used by younger children.
“That will be a shared space of the pool, because swim team will be happening at that time, and they use only the lap lanes,” he said.
Lifeguards will already be at the pool during the times the boot camp is held, Pohlmann said.
The cost for the classes has not been finalized, Pohlmann said.
“It’s always better if you have a scheduled event to have a price, at any level, associated with that,” he said. “Because if someone hasn’t already paid for it, they might not (show up). If they have some sort of skin in the game, they are more likely to participate in the program.”
Anytime Fitness owner Edwin Van Weelden said they are also trying to get grants for the classes so some scholarships can be offered. Van Weelden is a member of the park board but recused himself from voting.
The classes will be available to children and adults, though with the morning class using lap lanes, participants will need to be able to swim, Pohlmann added.
Park board President Suzy Curnutte praised the classes. “The idea of more classes at the pool, I think, will be very popular,” she said.
The regular boot camp has more options for where it can be held. Van Weelden said they are considering having it near the splash pad at Veterans Memorial Park.
Board Member Jeff Watson called the boot camps a “win-win.” “Because it’s not impacting on anything else,” he said.
Both the aquatic and land boot camps are “high intensity,” with classes expected to be offered starting in June, according to the park board’s agenda packet.