Macey Hargrove and Bobby Bland play cornhole
Macey Hargrove, center left, and Bobby Bland, center right, play cornhole Saturday, June 24, 2023, at the East Central College Metallica Scholars Benefit Concert. While the event was free, proceeds from food, drink and merchandise sales to benefit the school's Metallica scholarship fund.

 Missourian Photo/Julia Hansen

There could be some “cornfusion” about the status of a popular party game with the Union Parks and Recreation Department.

The city will host weekly cornhole games from 1 to 2 p.m. Thursdays, starting July 6, in Union City Auditorium, 500 E. Locust St. The parks department will provide four cornhole boards and bags.

