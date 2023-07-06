There could be some “cornfusion” about the status of a popular party game with the Union Parks and Recreation Department.
The city will host weekly cornhole games from 1 to 2 p.m. Thursdays, starting July 6, in Union City Auditorium, 500 E. Locust St. The parks department will provide four cornhole boards and bags.
Cornhole play will be free, but participants are asked to donate a nonperishable food item.
No registration is required.
In cornhole, players try to throw a bean bag into a hole in a 2-by-4-foot platform.
The play replaces a more formal Tuesday night cornhole league that has seen dwindling attendance at the large pavilion at City Park.
“This year, there wasn’t enough registration,” Parks Director Chad Pohlmann said.
But of the four people that did register for the cornhole league, all of them take part in the parks department’s day activities, Pohlmann said. So the department decided to offer cornhole at the same time as its line dancing and cardio drumming classes, but on a different day.
“So we thought, maybe if we do this at the same time slot that we do some of our other day activities, that people would be able to attend this,” he said.
There is another major advantage to holding cornhole in the City Auditorium, Pohlmann said. “It’s air conditioned, and this is the month of July,” he said.
Union’s cornhole league started in 2021. “The first session we did was, actually, packed,” Pohlmann said. “Registration just, kind of, fell off. Every session after that was less and less people.”
Pohlmann recommended a cornhole league to the Union Park Advisory Board in April 2021, noting he did not know of other leagues for the game in surrounding communities. He also pointed out the game can be played indoors or outdoors at the auditorium or large pavilion.
Cornhole has been popular in Union at events like Founders Day and the Franklin County Silver Games. A January 2023 cornhole tournament at the auditorium drew 28 two-person teams.
