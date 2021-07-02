Fishing in the small lakes at Union’s Veterans Memorial Park has been planned since before the park opened in 2017, but it looks like people wanting to fish there will have to keep their lines out of the water a bit longer.
The city’s park advisory board voted 7-0 Thursday to keep the lakes closed to fishing until the fish population and habitat are adequate and sustainable. A sign at the lake that said fishing will be allowed starting in 2021 will be replaced with a standard “no fishing” sign.
The decision came after recommendations from the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC). Jen Girondo, a biologist with MDC Fisheries, wrote there were two realistic options to maintain some type of fishing opportunities for the public.
“If you open Veterans’ relatively small lakes to harvest without supplementing their populations through stocking, the populations will be caught out quickly and there won’t be many (if any) adult fish left to maintain the population,” she wrote.
One option would be to allow catch-and-release fishing with the current largemouth bass, bluegill and catfish populations that have been growing since the lake was stocked in 2018 and 2019.
“This will be the lowest cost option, but you will still get complaints about not catching anything since the fish will get educated quickly to being caught,” Girondo wrote.
The other option Girondo gave was to stock the lake each spring and possibly more often and allow people fishing to keep fish.
“This would be a pretty artificial system, since you’d basically be putting the fish in and letting them be harvested,” she wrote. “It could also get expensive if harvest demand is high and you wish to minimize complaints.”
Ultimately, the board decided the two lakes, which are connected by a shallow channel, are not ready for fishing.
“Even with catch and release, there’s going to be a pretty good level of loss,” Parks Director Chad Pohlmann said.
The parks department has received many phone calls from people wanting to fish in the lakes. Pohlmann said some of them have admitted to fishing illegally.
MDC also maintains fishing in City Lake on the other side of town. That lake is annually stocked with around 2,000 trout, which can initially be caught and released and harvested later on. MDC stocks the trout, which are paid for by the city.
Veterans Lake will need aeration like City Lake has before it can be opened toE fishing, board members said.
“Maybe 10 years, 15 years down the road, we get more money, we can dig it out, make it deeper, make it better for fishing,” board President Suzy Curnutte said. “I understand a lot of people love to fish and take their kids and grandkids, and it’s a beautiful park. It’s just, right now, it doesn’t seem feasible.”
Board member Natalie Cash said parks department employees should ask callers to be patient. “When those people call in, we should be able to tell them, ‘We’re trying,’ ” she said. “It’s new. We’re trying to get the fish (in the lake).”
Pohlmann could still bring the fishing issue before the city’s parks, buildings, development and public service committee, which is made up of members of the board of aldermen.