The Union Area Chamber of Commerce’s annual Winter Wonderland Parade will run in a reverse format this year.
The Dec. 11 event, which had been planned for downtown, will instead be held around City Lake in conjunction with the drive-thru Christmas gift giveaway, put on by the city’s parks and recreation department. The combined event is scheduled from 6-8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 11.
People can enter the parade route by heading west on Memorial Parkway from near the Splash-N-Swimplex anytime during the two-hour window. They will first pass a food collection spot where they can donate nonperishable items to the Union Food Pantry. Parks Director Chad Pohlmann said Boy Scouts will be collecting the food.
Drivers then turn left on to Clark Avenue and head south by the former Clark-Vitt Elementary School. They will drive past floats parked along Clark Avenue, before turning left onto Park Drive, where more floats will be lined up.
Pohlmann also is looking for carolers and other entertainers to perform for passersby.
Those with young children can then enter the Union Middle School parking lot to receive their gifts, while those not interested in the toy giveaway can exit on to West End Avenue. Kids can wave to Santa as they pick up their gifts.
In past years, the parade went through downtown. Afterward, families and hundreds of children would make their way into City Auditorium, where they would receive toys selected by city staff and volunteers and also get a chance to talk to Santa Claus. It has been one of the more popular events the parks department puts on.
Traffic will be closed in the area of the parade, which will be one-way, as well as on Autumn Hill Drive. The road closures still need approval from members of the board of aldermen at their Monday, Dec. 7, personnel, finance and public works committee meeting.
“Hopefully, it will be one big loop event and people won’t have to hit multiple locations throughout town,” Pohlmann said.
Pohlmann previously discussed having a drive-thru event near City Lake with the city’s park advisory board at its Thursday, Nov. 19, meeting. But there were concerns that could lead to confusion with the parade, which had been scheduled to start an hour earlier in another part of town.
But he was able to work out a new plan with the chamber, as well as the Union R-XI School District.
“Obviously, we have a good relationship with the Union Chamber,” Pohlmann said. “Some of their board members are either aldermen or working for the city. We didn’t really have any formal meetings, we just had a series of emails on ‘What’s the best way to do this as safely as possible?’ ”
Having the parade and toy giveaway in the area largely made up of city parks and schools will have the least impact on traffic, Pohlmann said.
The city planned to start shopping for gifts, which are paid for through sponsors, this week, parks Program Coordinator Angie Breeden said. The toys will be staged by age groups, and drivers will pull up and tell a volunteer their children’s ages.
Pohlmann is looking for volunteers to control traffic and help with the gift distribution.
The city announced the Christmas giveaway would be a drive-thru event after long lines formed to enter the Oct. 23 Boo Bash, which had in-person candy giveaways.
“We did a great job controlling the factors that we could control, but the other factors we had zero control,” Pohlmann said of Boo Bash. “People were not social distancing, they were right on top of each other. The line was crazy.”
Some park board members expressed concern over plans to buy toys that are as gender neutral as possible, so they can be given to boys or girls. They suggested giving away gift cards but were told that cities aren’t allowed to buy gift cards from one store over another.
The park board has scheduled two committee meetings on the Christmas event for Dec. 3 and Dec. 10. Pohlmann said they will further discuss the plans for toys there.
Washington previously announced it will go forward with its Holiday Parade of Lights Friday, Nov. 27, in a “reverse parade” format. During the reverse parade, families drive their own cars through the downtown area, where a collection of parked floats adorned with lights and festive decorations are stationed.