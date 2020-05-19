The City of Union is scheduled to play host to a blood drive from 2-6 p.m. Tuesday, June 2, at Union City Hall, 500 E. Locust St.
Donors will receive a free T-shirt.
Appointments can be scheduled at mercyblooddonor.net.
