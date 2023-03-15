Some seasonal city of Union employees this summer will have been born in 2009.
The Board of Aldermen voted Monday evening to change the city’s personnel policy to allow 14 year olds to work for the city, provided they meet state of Missouri requirements. The policy previously required employees to be at least 15.
The change is needed because of a shortage of seasonal employees, Union City Administrator Jonathan Zimmermann told aldermen.
“We do have a lot of 14 year olds that want to work for us, and, to be honest with you, if we can’t hire 14 year olds, we’re going to be very short-staffed,” he said.
In Missouri, 14 and 15 year olds are allowed to prepare and serve food and work as cashiers, if they have work certificates, according to the state Department of Labor and Industrial Relations. Other allowable jobs include office and clerical work, bagging and shelving in retail, maintenance and janitorial service for private homes and vehicle cleaning.
That is likely to limit 14 year olds to working in concession stands at ballfields and the Splash-N-Swimplex, said Chad Pohlmann, Union Parks and Recreation director. There, they will have to avoid potentially hazardous equipment like the grill and slicers. The parks department is aware of 10 applicants who are 14 out of 54 total applicants for summer positions.
While the pool started hiring 15-year-old lifeguards for the first time in 2022, Pohlmann said they hope to avoid hiring 14 year olds as lifeguards. Certain areas of the pool, like the tall waterslides, require lifeguards to be at least 16.
“Before this age of a lack of qualified candidates for seasonal positions, 16 and above was the lifeguard internal standards,” he told The Missourian after the meeting.
Counselors at Union’s summer day camp are in a similar situation. Pohlmann said they will hire them if they have to.
“The desirable candidate is someone who is mature, that can operate to our standards and safety,” he said. “Last year, we did hire two camp counselors that were 15, and they were two of our higher-level camp counselors. They were very dependable.”
The state limits 14 and 15 year olds to working no more than three hours on school days and eight hours on non-school days, no more than six days a week. During the school year, 14 and 15 year olds can only work between the hours of 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. and between 7 a.m. and 9 p.m. between June 1 and Labor Day.
With youth baseball season starting earlier this year, the city could be challenged to open the ballfield concession stands for entire games on weeknights before school lets out, even with 14 year olds working, Pohlmann said.
“With the current applicants that we have, it’s unsure how many will be able to work past 7 p.m.,” he said.
The city is in the process of rewriting its entire personnel policy to reflect a model policy made by the MIRMA self-insurance pool, Zimmermann said.
“You’ll be seeing that coming very shortly,” he said.