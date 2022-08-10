After brutal February weather, the Union Parks and Recreation Department’s annual Rummage Sale has been among the first signs of spring in recent years. But this year, it also will ring in fall.
The city is trying a second Rummage Sale, scheduled from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, at the City Auditorium, 500 E. Locust St.
“It’s one of the new programs we’re just trying to get out there,” Parks Director Chad Pohlmann said of the expanded event. “I’m a lot like Roosevelt, with the alphabet soup. We just keep trying to do programs and events and see what people like. And if it doesn’t work out, we’ll just try something else.”
People interested in vending started calling the parks office shortly after Parks Program Coordinator Angie Breeden posted an ad for the fall Rummage Sale, Pohlmann said.
“We’re calling it a rummage sale, but if we can get those artisans and craftsmen in here to sell their products, it is open for them, as well,” he said.
The department had requests for additional sales in the past, Pohlmann said.
“We just want to keep trying to do things for the community, and evaluate what the community wants and needs and try to meet those wants and needs,” Pohlmann said.
The 2022 spring Rummage Sale sold 36 of 45 available tables, bringing in $720 on March 5 for the city of Union. According to previous Missourian reporting, the Franklin County Humane Society also brought in $663 through vendors at seven tables, who gave all proceeds to the organization.
The spring 2022 event was a large increase over the 2021 Rummage Sale, which brought in $280 from table rentals. Pohlmann said at the 2021 sale that, because he was the only city employee working, and he is salaried, the city still makes money if sales do not reach expectations.
But both years were down from the 2020 sale, held just before the coronavirus pandemic forced changes to events. That sale raised $1,080.
Money from the Rummage Sale goes into the city’s park fund. “We try to balance out, so we don’t have to collect from the general fund,” Pohlmann said.
Fees for the October Rummage Sale will remain $20 per eight-by-two-and-a-half-foot table. Setup for vendors starts at 6:30 a.m.
Call the parks office at 636-583-8471 for more information.