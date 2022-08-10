Rummage Sale
The spring 2021 Union Rummage sale.

 Missourian Photo/Geoff Folsom

After brutal February weather, the Union Parks and Recreation Department’s annual Rummage Sale has been among the first signs of spring in recent years. But this year, it also will ring in fall.

The city is trying a second Rummage Sale, scheduled from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, at the City Auditorium, 500 E. Locust St.