After two successful youth baseball tournaments at Veterans Memorial Park in recent weeks, Union will welcome three more, with field rentals alone expected to bring in up to $5,375.
Game 7 Baseball Inc., Maryland Heights, played a wooden bat tournament in Union last weekend and will return for another two-day event this Saturday, July 18, and Sunday, July 19. The organization will pay the city $125 per field, per day, for an estimated total of $1,750 for the aluminum-bat tournament.
Game 7 will again stage a tournament in Union Aug. 1-2, paying the city another $1,750.
Greater Midwest Baseball will play host to a tournament July 24-26 in Union, paying a total of $1,875. The St. Louis organization recently played host to the first tournament in Union since Veterans Memorial Park opened in 2017. The event was supposed to be played June 26-28, but the final day was rained out.
Contracts for all three tournaments were approved by the Union Board of Aldermen at its Monday, July 13, meeting. Parks Director Chad Pohlmann said rainouts are the only way the baseball associations won’t have to pay the city, though the amount the city receives in rentals could change, depending on the final number of teams playing and fields used.
The city also keeps all concession revenue from the tournaments.
The first two tournaments brought in a total of $2,750 in rental fees, with Greater Midwest paying less than first anticipated because of the rainouts.
The rain-shortened first tournament brought in a net profit (not including labor costs) of $1,824 in concessions. The wooden bat tournament, which included beer sales for the first time, brought in a net $6,288 in concessions, according to numbers Pohlmann presented to aldermen.
Beer tokens were sold at the concession stands. Customers then brought the tokens to a nearby tent, where they were redeemed for a beer, which sold for around $3 each.
“There were no issues,” Pohlmann told aldermen of the alcohol sales. “It ran very smoothly. We sold nearly everything that we purchased. We really hit it right on the head for the product we needed.”
Both of the first two tournaments featured 38 teams, all but a few coming from outside Union. Some teams came from as far away as Wisconsin, Tennessee and Kentucky.
Pohlmann said this led to an increase in restaurant and hotel business.
At their tournament Sunday, Game 7 owners Dave Penning and Dave Schmidt praised the job Union had done. They expect this weekend’s tournament to bring in another 36 teams.
“We love it, we’ve been trying to get here for like three years,” Penning said.
They also praised Pohlmann, who took over as parks director in February and had to book tournaments within weeks that sometimes take months to put together.
“Chad’s been great to work with,” Penning said.
Another company that had been looking at having tournaments in Union decided not to, once the fields it regularly uses reopened, Pohlmann said. He expects the three tournaments approved Monday to be the last of the summer, though more could come in fall.
The city hopes its performance will help Union land more tournaments in 2021, once schedules could return to normal.
“It was a long weekend,” Pohlmann said.