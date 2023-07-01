Vacant lot
Missourian photo/Geoff Folsom

Union is taking the next steps in potentially developing the rundown lot the city purchased across the street from City Hall on Locust street.

The Board of Aldermen approved demolishing the buildings located on the site, which is also across Washington Avenue from Union Furniture and Flooring and across Main Street from United Bank of Union’s headquarters. Assistant City Administrator James Schmieder said city crews will demolish the buildings, instead of hiring an outside company.

