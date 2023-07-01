Union is taking the next steps in potentially developing the rundown lot the city purchased across the street from City Hall on Locust street.
The Board of Aldermen approved demolishing the buildings located on the site, which is also across Washington Avenue from Union Furniture and Flooring and across Main Street from United Bank of Union’s headquarters. Assistant City Administrator James Schmieder said city crews will demolish the buildings, instead of hiring an outside company.
“Right now, the plan is to clear the site, and then it will be, kind of, primed for development, hopefully later this year,” he said.
It is not yet clear when the buildings will be taken down, Schmieder said. “It’s just going to be a matter of getting to it when city crews have time,” he said.
Aldermen approved the demolition after closed session discussion at their May meeting. Schmieder said discussion of the demolition was allowed in closed session under real estate, even though Union already owns the property, because the potential of selling part of the property to outside private partners was discussed.
The city applied for a $700,000 grant for American Rescue Plan Act money administered through the Missouri Department of Economic Development, to build a farmers’ market pavilion or other attraction at the site. Union learned in spring 2023 that the grant request was denied.
The city continues to look for other potential ways of funding the project, Schmieder noted.
“We’re looking for pretty much every opportunity,” he said. “We’re still working out some of the details on developing the site. It just depends on whether or not it’s going to be done as a private-public partnership, or whether it’s going to be all private development, or whether it’s going to be where they develop part of the lot and we develop the other part. Every option is on the table.”
The intended purpose of the site is still to build a new location for the Union Farmers’ Market, Schmieder said. “No one’s abandoning that plan,” he said. “Everything that we’re doing includes some sort of a public gathering space.”
The city’s cost for demolishing the buildings will likely be that of staff and equipment time. Schmieder is not yet certain what that cost will be.
Large equipment was recently stored on the lot. Schmieder said the city allowed Heritage Bank to use the lot as a staging area on its own project, and it was unrelated to the city’s plans.
The city bought the block in two transactions from separate property owners in 2022, with the purchases totaling $470,000.
