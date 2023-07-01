Washington, MO (63090)

Today

Strong thunderstorms...a few may contain heavy downpours. Damaging winds and large hail with some storms. High 88F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.