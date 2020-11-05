Starting Dec. 1, Union will have trash service five days a week instead of the current four. But that means new pickup days for some residents.
“There will be some confusion, I would anticipate, with changing some sections from one day to another, but it’s really something better for the community with the additional day of pickup,” City Administrator Jonathan Zimmermann said at the Monday, Nov. 2, personnel, finance and public works committee meeting.
Ben Vander Baan, district manager for Bridgeton-based Waste Connections, said the garbage contractor is planning to use the month to let residents know of the changes.
“If anybody has a problem, ... we’ll, obviously, go back and help the folks,” he said. “If they move from, say, Tuesday to Wednesday, that’s really not a problem, since we’ll be out there on Wednesday anyway. For the folks going backward, we’ll work with you guys, go back there and pick ’em up — help until everybody gets used to the new schedule.”
Alderman Karen Erwin said she sees no problem with the change. No vote was needed.
“I think you guys do a good job, by the way,” she told Vander Baan.
The move will add cost to Waste Connections’ operations, but will help with issues like trucks filling up, Vander Baan said.
“But as you guys continue to grow, which we hope you guys want to and will continue to do, it’s just going to help us better suit your needs, especially that last pickup of the month, the bulk pickup,” he said. “That’s where we’re running into issues, just being able to service you the way we want to.”
The city plans to let residents know about the changes on social media and its website. Alderman Bob Schmuke asked if the change could be included in city water bills but was told they have already been sent out for the month.
Waste Connections also could send out flyers about the change, Vander Baan said.
Under the new plan, the north central part of town, just west of Highway 47, will now have its trash picked up on Mondays.
Tuesday trash pickup will be for the southwest part of town, south of West Springfield Avenue and Highway 50.
Downtown, as well as areas along South Highway 47 and south of East Central College, as well as between North Highway 47 and the Bourbeuse River, will have pickup Wednesdays.
Thursday pickup will be for the area west of downtown.
Areas east of ECC will have pickup on Fridays.
Aldermen approved a five-year extension of the city’s contract with Waste Connections last year.
In the first year of the new deal, which went through Sept. 1, 2020, most residents paid $16.73 per month. A special senior rate is $15.61. Additional carts cost $3.31 a month.
The rates increase slightly each year. In the final year of the deal, starting Sept. 1, 2023, residents would pay $18.11 per month, seniors would pay $16.90 and additional carts would cost $3.58.