A Union teenager and a Sullivan woman were among those injured in an Osage County crash that killed a Fulton man, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
The highway patrol reports that shortly before 10 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 5, Courtney J. Sims, 31, of Sullivan was driving a 2012 Honda Accord eastbound on Highway 50 in Linn near Hickory Street. At the same time, Nicholas D. White, 45, of Fulton, was driving a 2006 Hyundai Accent westbound on the same road.
White's vehicle then crossed the center line and hit the front of Sims' vehicle head on.
White died at the scene, while a passenger in his vehicle, Nikki Fox, 33, of Fulton, sustained serious injuries in the crash. She was taken by helicopter to the University of Missouri Hospital in Columbia. Neither Fox or White were wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, according to the highway patrol.
Also injured in the crash was Sims, who suffered moderate injuries. She too was taken by ambulance to University Hospital in Columbia. A 17-year-old female from Union, who was a passenger in Sims' vehicle was also taken to the Columbia hospital for treatment of her serious injuries.
Both Sims and the teen were wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.