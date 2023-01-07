Police Light Crime Graphic

A Union teenager and a Sullivan woman were among those injured in an Osage County crash that killed a Fulton man, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. 

The highway patrol reports that shortly before 10 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 5, Courtney J. Sims, 31, of Sullivan was driving a 2012 Honda Accord eastbound on Highway 50 in Linn near Hickory Street. At the same time, Nicholas D. White, 45, of Fulton, was driving a 2006 Hyundai Accent westbound on the same road.  