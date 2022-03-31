A 17-year-old Union male was killed Wednesday night in a two-vehicle collision west of Union, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
A 2009 Chevrolet Impala, driven by 17-year-old Adam Beery, was eastbound at 9:32 p.m. on Highway 50, near the intersection with St. Jordans Road, according to the highway patrol.
Beery lost control and entered the path of a westbound 2001 Jeep Grand Cherokee, driven by Vickie A. Dement, 59, of Gerald, according to the highway patrol. Officials said the Grand Cherokee collided with the right side of the Impala.
Beery was pronounced dead by Union Ambulance District officials at 9:43 p.m. and transported to the St. Louis County Morgue, officials said. Dement suffered serious injuries and was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital St. Louis.
Beery was wearing a seatbelt, while Dement was not, officials said.