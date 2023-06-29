All Union R-XI School District employees will get a raise in the 2023-24 school year.
The Board of Education voted unanimously to provide a $500 annual raise to all certified salaried employees, such as teachers, at its June 14 meeting.
In a separate vote, the board unanimously approved a 22 cents per hour raise for all classified hourly district employees, like maintenance and cafeteria workers, equaling around the same $500 raise.
According to the district, both classified and certified employees will receive an approximately 3-percent raise. That is the same amount they received in the 2022-23 school year but lower than the 5-percent raise in the 2021-22 school year.
The raises are in addition to any pay increases the employees get for moving up in steps with the district.
Dr. Justin Tarte, the district’s executive director of human resources, worked to ensure the salaries are where they should be, Superintendent Dr. Scott Hayes told the board.
The board also voted to make a change to a policy that will increase pay for some substitute teachers. In 2020, the board voted to pay teachers who previously retired from the Union School District $135 per day of instruction, an increase over the $115 paid to short-term substitutes who did not previously teach full-time in the district. Now, all retired teachers will be paid $135 per day as substitutes.
“Some feedback that we received from some of our Union R-XI retirees was, ‘Why wouldn’t you open this up for anybody who is a teacher retiring?’ ” Tarte said. “When you think about who the best person is to be a substitute teacher, it’s going to be a retired teacher, regardless of where they retired from.”
The increased pay for retired district teachers started after the district offered incentives for teachers to retire after the 2020-21 school year. The cost-cutting move in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic offered certified staff $15,000 to officially retire with the Public School and Education Retirement Systems of Missouri. Classified employees received $10,000 payments to retire.
The board also voted to pay multilingual staff members an extra $50 per hour to provide translation services. “We’re very fortunate that we’ve got some people on staff who can provide those services,” Tarte said. “They go above and beyond what they do as part of their day job, and we want to be able to recognize them for their assistance and their help.”
The translators are expected to assist students facing language barriers while preparing them for tests and filling out school documentation. “Just working with students and putting them in a position to be successful,” Tarte said.
