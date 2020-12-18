Union has selected a St. Louis firm to develop a comprehensive plan for the city for the next decade.
H3 Studio was unanimously selected over two other groups that made presentations at a special board of aldermen meeting Monday, Dec. 7.
The firm is charged with developing a design for the city’s future growth and development and assisting with bond ratings to make the city more attractive when applying for grants.
“Basically, it’s the document we use to give the general direction and guide for the city,” Assistant City Administrator James Schmieder told The Missourian. “It’s kind of our master plan for where we want to be in the next 10 to 20 years.”
The city has grown but seen other issues since the last plan was approved in 2009, when URS, in cooperation with Streiler Planning and SWT Inc., was selected. “Since the last plan, we’ve had two record floods, so the dynamics have changed a little bit,” Schmieder said.
H3 has developed comprehensive plans for cities, including Creve Coeur, Festus and Lee’s Summit.
The first part of developing the plan will be community engagement, though that could be impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Timothy Breihan, project manager for H3, told aldermen that the firm has been doing more virtual meetings recently.
“We have a very robust and diversified community engagement strategy,” he said, adding ti could involve a steering committee, surveys and public workshops.
H3 planners are well aware of the flooding that has hit Union and intend to include recommendations for dealing with that in the plan, Principal John Hoal said.
“We have extensive planning experience in flooding,” he said. “We are currently working with De Soto on some of their similar challenges there, a project in Maryland Heights where they are dealing with flooding.”
Union could consider different types of development on the older west side of the Bourbeuse River and the growing east side, Hoal said. “You might want to have different types of zoning categories on either side. You have different issues in your downtown compared to the new growth area ... We try to be very particular to the types of growth you have and how that’s beginning to work out.”
The land use plan will be the generator for the transportation plan, Hoal said. “Having sat on (Highway) 47 tonight, with a long line of cars, I’m well aware of some of the challenges that you have.”
H3 will be working on the project with the Lochmueller Group, a transportation and infrastructure planning firm.
“It’s also along Route 50,” said Cheryl Sharp, traffic and multimodal analytics manager for Lochmueller. “The elephant in the room is Route 47, but there are other issues that you guys have.”
Parks also will be important in linking different parts of the city, Hoal said.
Aldermen said they were impressed with H3’s presentation.
“I think that’s what most communities are looking for is economic opportunity to bring people into your community to live,” Alderman Paul Arand said.
The city has budgeted $50,000 for the comprehensive plan, which all the interested companies agreed to, Schmieder said.
“We’re going to meet with them and go over the scope of services and everything else, and bring that back and make sure we’re all on the same page,” Schmieder told the aldermen. “I want to make sure we get a complete plan for what we budgeted. I’m not interested in a bunch of add-ons.”
Aldermen ranked PGAV second, while The i5Group was third of the three finalists that made presentations Monday on the comprehensive plan.