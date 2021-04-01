With some taking winter weather as a chance to go ice fishing in city parks, the Union Parks and Recreation Department is having to put up signs warning against such activity in the future.
The signs will go at the end of several concrete jetties that people fish from in City Lake, as well as in Veterans Memorial Park, where fishing is not allowed, but some walked onto the ice to carve “artwork” in the snow.
“We promote winter fishing with the trout program,” Parks Director Chad Pohlmann said at the March 25 park advisory board meeting. “Trout needs cool water, so our trout, when we stock it, is not going to survive the summer. That’s why we have to restock it every year with 2,000 trout.”
That means fishing is popular in the lake around the same time as winter weather, like the area saw in February. City Lake froze over except for a small hole in the center created by an aerator. The aerator rotates water in the small lake to allow for oxygen to be replenished for the fish.
“Whenever it snowed and ice came in, people decided to not stop at the jetty or the edge of the dike,” Pohlmann said. “People chose to walk to the edge of that aerator and fish.”
The board approved Pohlmann’s proposal to change park signs to say “No person shall walk on the ice in any lake, pond or stream within any park.” Pohlmann said signs are now posted at the parking lot but hopes they will be more effective by placing them on the jetties.
Some on the board expressed skepticism about the effectiveness of the planned signs. “You know they’ll still walk on the ice,” Gary D’Onofrio said.
Having the signs helps cover the city in case an accident happens on the ice, Pohlmann responded, saying, “This is going to save the city a legal case.”