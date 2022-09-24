The city of Union is making changes to an agreement with American Legion Post 297 — the first since 2015.
The board of aldermen tabled the five-year agreement at Monday’s meeting. The agreement requires the city’s parks and recreation department to mow the combination baseball and softball field next to the Legion at 205 N. Washington Ave. It gives either side the option to end the agreement at the end of a year with 60 days notice.
“That’s the whole reason for the agreement,” American Legion board President Dr. Virgil Weideman told aldermen when the agreement was discussed at an August city committee meeting.
But officials noticed language that needed to be changed just before final approval was to be considered at Monday’s meeting.
“It has a phrase that says we’re going to ‘mow and maintain’ that,” City Attorney Matt Schroeder said. “We want to take ‘maintain’ out.”
The board then unanimously voted to table the agreement until its October meeting.
Parks Director Chad Pohlmann said after the meeting that requiring the city to maintain the field left too much uncertainty such as whether or not the city has to fix the backstop at the ballfield if needed.
Stipulations that were in the now expired agreement with the American Legion that could have required the city to pave the Legion’s parking lot were removed from the agreement previously.
“I, quite honestly, didn’t expect the asphalting to stay in there because it’s not an immediate thing,” Weideman said. “If it ever becomes one, we can talk about it then.”
Pohlmann said in June that he looked at the agreement with the American Legion after select softball teams not affiliated with the city were using the Legion ballfield, which the city has not used since Veterans Memorial Park opened in 2017. He found that the last agreement ran from 2011 to 2015, but the city continued to mow the field after the agreement expired.
“We were still following it, we just never renewed the existing agreement,” Pohlmann told The Missourian Friday.
Pohlmann said mowing the field is not a big issue for the city, since it only requires about 38 hours of staff time a year.
In exchange for mowing, the American Legion will provide an honor guard for the raising of the American flag at the city’s annual fireworks display at Veterans Park, as well as at the city’s annual Christmas parade, if the agreement gets final approval. In addition, the Legion will place flags on the graves of veterans at the city’s cemetery on Memorial Day and make a monetary donation for Union’s annual Children’s Christmas Party.
The agreement also allows for the city to use the parking lot at the American Legion hall during any events it puts on at the field.
Yet to be seen is whether the city will request parking in the American Legion lot for the St. Louis Live Steamers, when that group starts running model train rides in a new nearby park in the next couple years.
“The Union Parks and Recreation Department does not have any specific plans for use of that space, but I could see it being of a benefit once the Steamers organization gets up and running,” Pohlmann said. “I hope that it’s very successful, and we need to find more space to stretch out.”