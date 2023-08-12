A month after tabling discussion of raising fees at the Union Splash-N-Swimplex for the 2024 swimming season, the Union Park Advisory Board took no action again at its Aug. 3 meeting because it lacked a voting quorum.
“I don’t want to take people’s time up and go into detail if you don’t want to,” Parks Director Chad Pohlmann said. “I get paid the same. You guys are here on voluntary. I would love to have the conversation in depth.”
Board President Suzy Curnutte asked if the fees needed to be addressed before the park board’s September meeting, or if it could take it up again then.
“It’s just something that we want to do before next season, so it can stay on the same spot in ‘old business’ and come back next month,” Pohlmann replied, referring to the board’s agenda. “Because we have time. I just don’t want to take it off and then forget about it, and next pool season comes around.”
It is important for the park board to make a recommendation on the fees, Pohlmann said.
“There’s a lot more discussion and thought that happens with the bigger group of people here, and then it makes another little tier, so that at the committee level, the elected (aldermen and mayor) can then take the recommendation,” he said.
While agreeing the possible fee increases should be discussed in September, Curnutte expressed frustration with the board members who did not attend the meeting, especially those who did not notify the parks department that they wouldn’t make it. That meant five board members showed up, one fewer than the six required for an official meeting.
“You’ve got to get the word out that they need to show up,” she said.
Curnutte also asked parks department officials to change the department’s website to say the meetings are now held the first Thursday each month. As of Monday, Aug. 7, the website still said the park board meetings are on the fourth Thursday, even though the meetings were moved to the first Thursday more than a year ago.
Parks Program Coordinator Angie Breeden said attendance has actually improved for park board meetings in recent months.
Though no minutes were taken, the board members in attendance informally discussed the pool costs.
Pohlmann said some public pools charge extra for nonresidents, which Union wants to avoid.
“We get a lot of people, because we don’t do that,” Breeden said.
Breeden, who did not attend the July meeting where the initial pool fee discussion was held, said she would like to see the city require pool punch cards be used within the year they are issued, which was a popular sentiment at the July park board meeting. The punch cards allow users to have 20 visits to the pool for $60.
“We still get the white (cards) every once in a while,” pool manager Kate Schroeder said.
“And that’s been how many years ago?” Breeden asked.
“A lot,” Schroeder replied.
Officials said they want the pool to come closer to breaking even financially. The pool lost $94,836 in the 2022 season.
Union currently charges $6 for admission to its pool for adults, seniors and children ages 3 and up. That is $1 less than Washington’s Agnes Nolting Aquatic Complex and between $1 and $3 less than pools in Eureka, Chesterfield and Manchester.
One of the areas the parks department is most concerned about losing money is in rentals of the pool.
Union charges more than some cities for pool rentals, at $220 for up to 40 people, $275 for up to 80 people and $400 for the pool’s full 400-person capacity.
For the $220 pool rental, the city loses $231, Pohlmann said.
Union is considering changing pool rentals to be based on whether the renter wants the part of the pool with waterslides, since the slides require 10 total lifeguards in the pool, compared to six guards needed without waterslides. The pool rentals would no longer be based on the number of guests, since they require the same number of lifeguards regardless of how many people are at the pool.
