PEO-lifeguards-1.jpg
Pictured is the Union Splash-N-Swimplex July 19. Despite lifeguard shortages nationwide, Union didn’t have trouble staffing their pool earlier this year.

 Missourian Photo/Julia Hansen.

A month after tabling discussion of raising fees at the Union Splash-N-Swimplex for the 2024 swimming season, the Union Park Advisory Board took no action again at its Aug. 3 meeting because it lacked a voting quorum.

“I don’t want to take people’s time up and go into detail if you don’t want to,” Parks Director Chad Pohlmann said. “I get paid the same. You guys are here on voluntary. I would love to have the conversation in depth.”

