The city of Union is reviewing how other cities deal with golf carts on streets before passing its own regulations.
City Administrator Jonathan Zimmermann provided aldermen with golf cart rules from cities including Washington, Camdenton, Overland, Warrenton, Shelbina, Wright City and Oseola at their Aug. 21 Parks, Buildings, Development and Public Service Committee meeting.
“What I’d like to do is not make a decision tonight, because we’re getting more (cities’ information) in,” he said. “A lot of them – it’s safety based, it’s maximum speed, seat belts, head lights, tail lights, flag on some of them, is what I’ve seen.”
Some of the cities also regulate all-terrain vehicles and utility vehicles, as well as electric bicycles, in the same policy, Zimmermann said. “I think you all have seen them riding around town,” he said of e-bikes. “They get up and go pretty quick too.”
Washington allows golf carts to be driven by government entities for official use, for agricultural and industrial purposes on the premises of the business and by people with disabilities driving short distances.
Zimmermann plans to get more information before aldermen vote on rules. “So you can see more cities,” he said.
Alderman Dennis Soetebier asked if the rules the city comes up with will allow golf cart drivers to cross Highway 50.
Alderman Russell Rost replied that the city can allow golf carts to cross a state highway, they just can’t drive on the highway.
Zimmermann said he’s considered allowing golf carts on roads with speed limits up to 35 mph.
“That would take them off 50, 47, Independence (Drive), right?” Soetebier asked.
Zimmermann added that would also ban golf carts from Prairie Dell Road, near East Central College, which has a 40 mph speed limit.
“That’s a good way to look at it, if they are a slower vehicle, do you really want them on your faster roadway?” he asked.
Alderman Jacob Doepke said the city should take a “step back” and review whether golf carts on streets are even right for the community.
Mayor Bob Schmuke said many businesses are building golf carts with faster engines than ones built for golf.
“Everybody’s getting in the game, so we’re just going to see more and more of it,” he said.
Union could have “headaches” enforcing too many rules, City Attorney Matt Schroeder said. “If you nitpick off different streets for different types of vehicles, you’re going to have to post that, or else they’re going to say ‘Hey, I didn’t know,’ ” he said. “You might be better off leaving it at the state statute, 45 mph or faster, you can’t cross it. Less than 45 mph, you can cross it.”
