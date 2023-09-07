Golf cart
Missourian File Photo

The city of Union is reviewing how other cities deal with golf carts on streets before passing its own regulations.

City Administrator Jonathan Zimmermann provided aldermen with golf cart rules from cities including Washington, Camdenton, Overland, Warrenton, Shelbina, Wright City and Oseola at their Aug. 21 Parks, Buildings, Development and Public Service Committee meeting.

