The Union Parks and Recreation Department plans to use data from a recent employee survey to help it improve services.
The study collected information using a task tracker for maintenance workers, as well as reports from RecDesk software the city uses, between March 1, 2022, and Feb. 28, 2023. Workers logged where in the city they were working and what type of work they were doing.
“It helps us make decisions on how to utilize resources, having a good understanding of data that supports any moves you make is something that I like to do,” Parks Director Chad Pohlmann told The Missourian. “I wanted to get a better understanding of what we were dedicating our workers to.”
The parks department has six full-time maintenance employees, who worked an estimated total of 10,765 hours in the year-long period, according to a report from the parks department. Of those hours, 8,291.5 were recorded in the data collection, or 77 percent of all hours worked.
Pohlmann said that was a large increase over the first time his department collected the data between 2021 and 2022, when only 24 percent of hours worked were reported. Workers saw the importance of making sure their work was entered, so it could be used in helping make future decisions, he noted.
The city’s two largest parks, City Park, in the northwestern part of Union, and Veterans Memorial Park, on the southeastern side of town, had the most time dedicated by staff, with 27 percent of hours each. Another 10 percent of hours were spent at the City Auditorium, the parks department’s headquarters, while 7 percent was at City Hall and 4 percent at the Union Splash-N-Swimplex.
The majority of hours spent by staff at Veterans or City parks were for grounds or building maintenance. Another 63 hours was spent by staff responding to vandalism, with nearly 19 of those hours at City Park.
The information collected also helps direct the city in determining where it needs to spend money.
“I think one of our most important resources is our staff and personnel,” Pohlmann said. “How do we use our staff and personnel? Where are they being used? What are some of the things we can maybe do better.”
If the city buys a new type of mower, the data could show if it is helping workers improve on the amount of time it takes to mow, Pohlmann said. “The only way to do that is to know your baseline or where you are starting from,” he said.
Pohlmann does not expect any dramatic changes to be needed as a result of the information being collected.
“It’s a great way to represent all the hard work that the maintenance staff does,” he said. “Nothing really jumps out to me on systemic changes or operational changes that should be happening.”
The program also helps the city be more efficient, Pohlmann said.
Pohlmann made presentations on the data to both the city’s Park Advisory Board and the Parks, Buildings, Development and Public Service Committee, the latter of which is made up of members of the Board of Aldermen.
“I am very impressed with our staff and the way that they collected information,” Pohlmann told aldermen.