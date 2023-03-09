The city of Union is still attempting to acquire right-of-way property for the $14.67 million Union Expressway project.
The city is responsible for building a 0.7-mile elevated roadway and bridge through a floodplain from the southeastern intersection of Highways 47 and 50 in Union to connect back into Highway 47 near the current intersection with Old County Farm Road, just north of where Highway 47 splits north from Highway 50. The bypass expressway will rejoin Highway 47 at a planned roundabout, which Franklin County is responsible for building.
If the city is unable to reach agreements wth the property owners, it may extend its deadline and go though the court system, City Administrator Jonathan Zimmermann said at the Wednesday, March 1, meeting of the Union Transportation Committee. Committee Vice Chairman Russell Rost, a former city administrator, asked Zimmermann if any property owners were leaning toward not accepting the city’s offer for right-of-way property?
“One individual has stated that they’re fairly certain they’re going to go to condemnation on it,” Zimmermann replied, adding that the property owner is not fighting the idea of selling land to the city but the price Union is offering.
After acquisition of the right-of-way property is resolved, another potential “roadblock” will be whether bids for the project have escalated, Zimmermann said.
Construction is expected to start on the expressway in spring 2024, Zimmermann said.
In January, county commissioners agreed to provide Union $2 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act money to cover $4.3 million in unexpected cost increases for the expressway project. The city and county initially planned to split cost overruns 50/50.
“They’re responsible for their side of the increase as well,” Zimmermann said.
Rost asked Zimmermann about approaching the East-West Gateway Council of Governments, which initially approved federal funding for the expressway, or the Missouri Department of Transportation about seeking more money for the project. Zimmermann said he talked to both entities, and they had no additional funding.
“They reported multiple times that they’re 30 percent over and looking at increases on all of their projects they’re currently building,” Zimmermann said of MoDOT. “The way the governor has been talking, (Interstate) 70 is the focus, so any additional funds are going to go to 70.”
Zimmermann told Rost MoDOT informed him it will not be making upgrades to the Bourbeuse River crossing section of Highway 47 in Union as part of its $86 million in planned safety and capacity improvements on Highway 47 between Washington and St. Clair.
“So in other words, if we don’t do this (expressway) project, it will stand in its existing state?” Rost asked.
“It will stay in the existing state,” Zimmermann replied.
“Which makes this project pretty important,” Rost added.
MoDOT has not determined what it will build at the Bourbeuse River crossing or the intersection of Highways 47 and 50 in Union, said Stephen O’Connor, MoDOT area engineer for Franklin and Jefferson Counties. That will be determined as part of a conceptual study by HNTB, of Kansas City, which will analyze data and determine what needs to be done to improve safety and capacity on the 12-mile stretch of Highway 47.
“MoDOT has no data yet,” O’Connor said.