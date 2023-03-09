Union Expressway
City of Union

The city of Union is still attempting to acquire right-of-way property for the $14.67 million Union Expressway project.

The city is responsible for building a 0.7-mile elevated roadway and bridge through a floodplain from the southeastern intersection of Highways 47 and 50 in Union to connect back into Highway 47 near the current intersection with Old County Farm Road, just north of where Highway 47 splits north from Highway 50. The bypass expressway will rejoin Highway 47 at a planned roundabout, which Franklin County is responsible for building.

Tags