The clearing of part of the last large tract in the Union Corporate Center industrial park has been finished for more than a year, and the city is still looking for a business to acquire the property. But it hopes to have one soon.
The 37-acre site is located on Corporate Drive, just north of equipment manufacturer, Heat and Control.
“We market it, and we’ve talk to people that are interested in buying it,” Assistant City Administrator James Schmieder said.
The clearing has helped make the property more marketable, Schmieder said.
“It gave us a little more room,” he said. “When you look at a site and it has a bunch of trees all over it, a lot of times they see, kind of, some hurdles to what they want to do. I think having a site that is cleared and shovel ready with utilities on it is helpful.”
While the city has stressed the importance of the site being the last large tract in the industrial park, Schmieder said the city is willing to subdivide it for multiple businesses.
The clearing of the property took longer than expected but was completed in 2021.
Union previously applied for the land to become a certified site with the Missouri Department of Economic Development but was rejected because the designation required having 25 non-wooded acres available to develop. After the clearing, the site now has that, but Union is holding off on again applying for the certified site designation because officials expect it to sell by the end of the year regardless of the designation.
The certified site process helps market the site, so potential buyers know it is “shovel ready,” with needed utilities and environmental studies completed, Schmieder said. It has been used successfully in the Union Corporate Center before with Volpi Foods.
“We were working on getting that site certified, and then we start working on selling the site directly, because we’ve had pretty consistent interest in the site,” Schmieder said. “And we realized that we didn’t really need to certify it if we could just sell it (outright). And so that’s, kind of, the avenue that we’re pursuing at this point.”
The city had some of the needed studies completed to become a certified site, Schmieder said.
“We had a lot of that work done, there were just some additional things the state was looking for,” he said. “We were like, if we can sell it outright, it’s kind of a fool’s errand in the sense that we could go through all those hoops and, within a month, sell the site. And we could probably sell the site without jumping through all those hoops.”
The city’s economic development department is instead focused on securing grants for other initiatives including downtown revitalization.
The certified site process is still great in situations like when Volpi came to the industrial park, which gave publicity to the industrial park when it still had other large sites to market, Schmieder said.
“It became something of a cornerstone,” he said of Volpi. “I think it really adds publicity to a park that has additional opportunities. In this case, this is really the last large piece of ground we have in Union Corporate Center.”
The site is separated from the St. Andrews Place housing development by a tree buffer. Last year, when McBride Homes proposed a new subdivision with some smaller lots, some St. Andrews Place residents raised objections at city meetings before the new development, St. Andrews Place, was ultimately approved.
But Schmieder does not expect the residents’ concerns to hold up the development of the industrial site.
“We don’t really have any heavy users in the industrial park,” he said. “Most companies do their business during normal business hours. From the outside, there’s no real noise or smell violations or anything of the sort. So, really, when you look at the manufacturers that are out there, they’re pretty noninvasive. They’re not really anything that someone would be concerned living nearby.”
Schmieder adds that the property has been zoned industrial for “decades.”
“It’s not like we just created the lot or we moved in on top of them,” he said. “It’s been zoned this way. When you buy a piece of ground, you should know the zoning around you.”
The Union Corporate Center also houses facilities for ADB Utilities, Climate Express, EMJ Metals, Bugeye Technologies, the American Welding Academy, Silgan Plastic Food Containers and the Union R-XI School District administration building.