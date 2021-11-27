The Union Parks and Recreation Department is continuing to work out an agreement with a group looking to bring a longtime nonprofit railroad attraction to town.
Parks Director Chad Pohlmann said he met Monday with representatives from the St. Louis Live Steamers organization, which is looking to relocate the 1.5-inch scale model trains, on which it provides rides, to Union.
The city’s park advisory board voted in August to recommend Union move forward with discussing an agreement with the Steamers to run their trains at a city-owned area along Grant Street between North Washington Avenue and North Church Street.
But Live Steamers members told the city’s parks, buildings, development and public service committee, which is made up of members of the board of aldermen, it wanted to be reimbursed if the city terminates its proposed 10-year contract without cause.
The Steamers is looking to avoid issues it had in Eureka, where it was asked to leave in 2019 after 16 years in Kircher Park.
Union’s parks department and the Live Steamers were working on more specific wording on what would happen if the city canceled the agreement without cause. In September, Joel Pittenger, Live Steamers board chairman, presented aldermen with estimates showing it would cost $59,814 for materials that the organization would not be able to move and continue using if the contract ended.
On Monday, city officials told the Live Steamers that Union would repay the group if the contract was canceled without cause, but the amount would decrease by 10 percent after each year of the 10-year agreement, Pittenger said.
“I was hoping for something a little better because like I said in the presentation, we are not a bunch of rich boys,” Pittenger told The Missourian.
Pittenger added that the Live Steamers have not had a safety issue in their 52-year history.
The Live Steamers is looking to place its tracks in Union near Flat Creek, where the Federal Emergency Management Agency bought out property owners after flooding in 2001. FEMA approval is required for construction at the site.
The city determined that only two small segments of the property south of Grant Street, totaling about 20,000 square feet, are under FEMA jurisdiction, Pittenger said.
“We looked at those maps rather extensively and decided it wouldn’t be a problem for us to redesign the track in such a manner to miss those areas except for running a main line or something through it,” he said.
The project was approved by the Missouri State Emergency Management Agency and then pushed up to the Federal Emergency Management Agency, Pohlmann said. “They said it might take a month or two,” he said, adding the federal government will likely follow the state’s recommendation.
Steamers officials previously said it will take at least a year to complete one track, and more tracks are planned for the future. The group expected the first track to be at least as long as the 4,500-foot track it had in Eureka. The work will be done by volunteers.
Pittenger said Wednesday the Live Steamers would be lucky to be able to get a train to run in late summer 2022 on a small layout.