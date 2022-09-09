The city of Union continues to have issues with people parking on grass on the side of the roads at Veterans Memorial Park.
Some of the park users are not happy about being told they have to use a parking lot or park in gravel areas along the street, with some complaining to Park Director Chad Pohlmann.
“They get mad when the police tell them to move their car,” he said after Thursday’s Park Advisory Board meeting. “I’ve had many get upset.”
With soccer season starting again in the park, Pohlmann discussed the issues with the board at the meeting.
Union also recently banned parking on the west side of Progress Parkway, opposite from Veterans Park. The public can still park on the side of the street closest to the park.
“That way they won’t cross the road,” board President Suzy Curnutte said.
With multiple youth sports going at the same time, the park has seen busy days. Pohlmann said that on Friday, Aug. 26, more people were in the park than were there for the July 3 fireworks.
“On a regular weekly basis, we have a lot of signs up,” he said. “We’re trying to limit the amount of parking, by city ordinance, in grass. You cannot park in grass.”
Parks Program Coordinator Angie Breeden said the main reason people park in the grass is because “they just don’t want to walk.”
Concern about the grass is not the primary reason the city enforces grass parking violations, Pohlmann said. “It’s because we’re concerned about safety,” he said. “Those parking lots were designed in a specific manner to allow foot traffic within that park.”
Entrances and exits of the parking lots are the areas Pohlmann is most concerned about illegal parking in, he said. “If you go out there on a Friday night or on a Saturday, you just look how many cars are parked in those entrances and exits,” Pohlmann said. “It is my concern that kids walking to a car or from a car or trying to go to the playground from the soccer field, and someone doesn’t see them because they’re below the bottom of the car.”
Pohlmann asked board members to spread that message about safety if someone complains about not being able to park in grass areas.
While there is gravel along the side of part of two roads in the park, Pohlmann said it is his understanding that they are not considered designated parking areas. Still, the city is focusing on enforcing parking regulations on the grassy areas near the roads, instead of the gravel areas.
“We are making the choice to enforce the parking on grassy areas, because they are more impacted by safety issues,” Pohlmann said Friday.