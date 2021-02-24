An advisory boil water notice for the east side of Union was lifted Friday, Feb. 19, after six days.
The city’s pump for its Well No. 5, one of three serving the east side of town, quit working the night of Saturday, Feb. 13, as temperatures dipped below zero, City Administrator Jonathan Zimmermann said. The city already was in the process of replacing the pump at Well No. 7, which had been down since December as the city awaited a part.
Water on the east side is chlorinated because it has naturally occurring coliform bacteria, while west-side water is clear and not chlorinated, Zimmermann said.
That left Well 4, which hadn’t been used in six years, as the only working pump on the east side. While Well 5 and Well 7 are newer and produce between 700 and 800 gallons of water a minute, Well 4 produces only 100. “And so it can’t keep up with current demand,” Zimmermann said.
The city also didn’t keep Well 4’s chlorine system in place when Well 4 went out of service. Workers were able to manually run Well 7 during the day but had to have a worker present because they had to also run a fire hydrant to prevent a surge in the system.
“We did that, and that mixed with that water from Well 4,” Zimmermann said. “We measured and had good chlorine content every time we checked. However, we had to list the boil order because that well was pumping unchlorinated water into the system.”
The city was able to get Well 7 back in operation Friday after receiving the part, a variable frequency drive, Zimmermann said. That meant it could take Well 4 and its unchlorinated water out of service.
Well 5 was pulled and put back in place but still can’t run because some of its wiring burnt up, Zimmermann said. The city is now awaiting a new breaker for the pump, which should arrive in about a week.
“Once we get that in, we’re going to rewire, put the new breaker in, and then we’ll be good,” he said.
No businesses had to close as a result of the boil water notice, Zimmermann said.
The city did not have any water line breaks on the east side of town during the boil notice, which would have further hampered the situation. It has had two water main breaks on the west side, including in front of Union Middle School and on Lindner Lane. “Typically the breaks occur when things thaw out, so we’re holding our breath,” Zimmermann said Monday, as temperatures were expected to rise further.