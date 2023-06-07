A Union resident is being praised by Missouri State Parks for his work in handling a February wildfire.
Erik Otto was named Team Member of the Month for the Missouri Department of Natural Resources’ Division of State Parks after he led a 21-person response to a Feb. 28 fire at Onondaga Cave State Park, near Leasburg.
Otto is an experienced “burn boss,” having worked on more than 100 fires, but they were mostly prescribed burns. This was the first wildfire where he led the response. While workers can plan for a prescribed burn, wildfires are much more difficult to manage.
Workers began pooling resources after a hiker reported the fire near Onondaga Cave’s special use area, according to a news release. Otto reported to the fire from Robertsville State Park, where he is based, though he is actually park naturalist for Don Robinson State Park in Cedar Hill.
Otto had been through a normal day of work before getting a call from his district manager a little after 4 p.m., asking Otto to head over to Onondaga Cave.
Otto was named incident commander after he arrived at Onondaga Cave State Park, coordinating the Cuba and Leasburg fire departments, as well as the on-site park team.
“That was probably the hardest part, was getting everything together, seeing what’s going on and starting to create structure within incident command,” he said.
Otto’s skills and decision making prevented the 70-acre fire from being much worse, officials said.
“Erik was quick on his feet and made several small decisions in preparing for the response that translated into a big difference in the outcome,” Alex Kovac, deputy regional director of the Division of State Parks’ eastern region, who nominated Otto for the award, said in the release. “His experience in dealing with fire and his knowledge of how to safely execute a prescribed fire translated well into what was his first experience with a wildfire.”
The fire was completely contained within six hours.
Otto is the only full time staff member at 818-acre Don Robinson State Park, which was established in 2017 in the upper watershed of LaBarque Creek, which supports 42 species of fish. A park would usually have a facility manager over the park naturalist.
“With Don Robinson, mainly due to its size, I am the facilities manager, even though my position is park naturalist,” he said.
The park is known for its exposed sandstone canyons.
It was nice to be recognized with the Team Member of the Month award, Otto said.
“Its pretty cool,” he said. “I don’t always get that pat on the back to say, ‘You’re doing a good job.’ I love this job. I love taking care of these unique resources and being able to share them with park visitors.”