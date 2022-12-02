You should wear green to a new parade in Union.
A St. Patrick’s Day Parade is scheduled for 6 p.m. Friday, March 17. The city’s Parks, Buildings, Development and Public Service Committee gave initial approval to the parade route at its Nov. 21 meeting, with approval from the full board of aldermen expected Dec. 12.
Union currently has downtown parades on Memorial Day, as well as the Winter Wonderland Parade, which is scheduled for 6 p.m. Dec. 9. The Union R-XI School District also holds an annual homecoming parade through downtown.
The chamber plans to use the same route as the Christmas parade, Executive Director Kathryn Gaither told the committee.
Gaither told The Missourian that she came up with the idea for the parade and presented it to the chamber’s board, which approved it.
“There’s not one in our county,” Gaither said of St. Patrick’s parades. “I believe there used to be a St. Patrick’s Day celebration that Washington did, and they, kind of, stopped doing it. So I wanted to bring something for St. Patrick’s Day locally.”
Pacific has held a St. Patrick’s Day Parade in recent years, according to previous Missourian reporting.
The last record of a Washington St. Patrick’s Day Parade was in 2015, according to Missourian archives. The event was sponsored by Downtown Washington Inc.
Gaither looks for the event to include St. Patrick’s-themed floats and other entries.
“We’re hoping they will be very well decorated and decked out,” she said. “We’re hoping to get some marching bands involved from the schools.”
The committee also recommended approval for the chamber to use city facilities for several events. They include the annual Trivia Night, on Feb. 18, and Distinguished Service Awards, the weekend of March 24-26, to be held in the gymnasium at the City Auditorium. The chamber also plans to use the large pavilion at City Park May 18 for its Long Haul Service Awards, the fairgrounds Sept. 28-Oct. 1 for Wingfest and a meeting room in the auditorium for up to 20 meetings during the year.
The city will also provide trash receptacles and liners, as well as barricades for the street, for the annual downtown Dinner on the Square Sept. 21.
The chamber also added a members-only event in November 2023 that was not in the original agreement, which will be held in the gym at the auditorium. The committee voted to approve the amended agreement with the change.
The city is waiving fees for the events. Before the members-only event was added, the total cost being waived was estimated at $2,820, including the two two-day auditorium rentals, which each cost usually $900 for both days.
In exchange, the chamber will provide to the city eight tickets to the Distinguished Service Awards Banquet, 10 tickets to the Long Haul Service Awards, 10 tickets to Dinner on the Square and a table for Trivia Night.
“It’s very similar to last year’s agreement,” City Administrator Jonathan Zimmermann told the board.