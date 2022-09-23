The city of Union toppled its all-time monthly sales tax collection record in July.
The city brought in $278,252 in sales tax revenue in July, the most recent month for which statistics are available. That was a 16.7-percent increase over sales tax collections in July 2021, when the city brought in $238,496.
It also topped the $268,669 brought in during April 2021, which was the highest monthly sales tax revenue Union has ever recorded, city Finance Director Heather Keith said.
“I don’t know if it’s because of high gas prices or people staying local and spending money local,” she said. “Those would be my best guesses.”
Breaking a record doesn’t guarantee long-term year-over-year increases. In May 2021, the month after the previous record sales tax revenue, Union’s sales tax revenue declined by 3.6 percent compared to May 2020.
Still, April’s total continued a successful year-over-year sales tax revenue run for Union. Since May 2021, Union has only seen one year-over-year decline in monthly sales tax receipts. That came in April 2022, when the $253,055 collected came up short of the then-record amount collected in April 2021. Despite the year-over-year decrease, the April 2022 number was still the fourth-highest monthly sales tax collection since at least 2013.
There is also the question of how much the sales tax revenue increase has to do with inflation.
Statewide, sales taxes, the second largest source of state revenue, rose 13.1 percent for the 2022 fiscal year, The Associated Press reported in July. State Budget Director Dan Haug said that is partly due to higher costs for consumer products.
While Union Assistant City Administrator James Schmieder said the sales tax revenue increase is partly due to inflation, he sees much of it as people preferring to shop local, rather than online. He pointed to FedEx announcing Friday that it missed its revenue target by $500 million as an example.
“I would say that’s the trend we’re seeing, for me, personally, that’s what we’ve been doing,” Schmieder said. “A lot less Amazon purchases and a lot more brick and mortar, closer-to-home type of purchases.”
Schmieder expects to see that continue for the foreseeable future.
“Whatever limbo period we’re in with the economy, you’re going to see a strong push toward what I would call local goods and services, and, kind of, away from online retail, particularly for items that aren’t necessities,” he said.