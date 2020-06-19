COVID-19 canceled the live music from the band and the choir at Union High School’s graduation ceremonies, but the seniors were sent off with a fireworks finale.
Stierberger Stadium was the setting for the graduation Thursday, June 18, with 217 seniors graduating. Others will graduate after the summer session.
Union High School is the first in Franklin County to hold a graduation ceremony. The school’s original date was May 21, which was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Seniors, whose last day of in-school classes was March 18, said the wait for an event that more closely resembled a traditional graduation versus a ceremony staged online was worth it.
“It feels good to have everybody back together,” senior Natalie Voss said before the ceremony. “I always knew they were going to have something, sooner or later.”
In addition to sitting six feet apart on the football field, graduates walked around the track in a “parade of celebration” to reach the stage and receive their diplomas.
After getting final instructions on how to proceed, senior Collin Harrington was ready.
“That was definitely a big scare,” he said of the issues caused by COVID-19. “But I always knew Union would pull through and work something out.”
Union High Principal Amy Kain paid tribute to the seniors who were entering military service. The late graduation meant some of them had already left for basic training and weren’t able to attend.
Jarrod and Stacey Donnelly were pleased they got to see their daughter, Mercedes, walk across the stage before she headed out for the Navy on Aug. 4.
“You think about it for 18 years — her graduation day,” Stacey Donnelly said after the nearly two-hour ceremony. “It means a whole lot. They sure did a good job.”
The Ceremony
Kain quoted pop music artists OneRepublic and Pitbull in her speech. She said, while the OneRepublic song “Better Days” might have a great message in theory, looking forward to better days might be difficult during the current situation.
Still, she said many have risen to the challenges presented.
“We have watched educators creatively adapt to an entirely new system of teaching, while maintaining the quality of instruction,” she said. “We have watched the class come together to support, comfort and encourage one another. So many industries and so many people have found a way to push forward despite the challenges this pandemic has presented.”
One seat on the football field contained only a photo of Jakob Shafferkoetter in his Union football jersey. The senior died March 10, shortly before school shut down for the year.
“Your class has known great successes and great joys, but unfortunately, your class has also experienced sorrow,” Kain said, before leading a moment of silence in Shafferkoetter’s honor. “On this night and always, we will remember him and keep his family in our thoughts.”
Alex Scharfenberg, senior class president, said there have been many twists and turns in the past few months, but the class made it.
“We have so many bright people in our class, and we have a bright future ahead of us,” he told fellow graduates. “Thank you all. We may be leaving, but I can tell you now that this is not the last of the Class of 2020. We’re just getting started.”
Union R-XI School District Assistant Superintendant Dr. Mike Mabe suggested the fireworks to Superintendent Dr. Steve Weinhold while they were reviewing the graduation ceremony on the field Monday morning, Weinhold said Friday.
Mabe and Weinhold were able to keep the fireworks a secret, so it would be a surprise to high school administrators, the school board and, most importantly, the graduating students, Weinhold said.
“It was only fitting to send out the Class of 2020 with a bang for all the changes and doubt that has been surrounding the senior activities,” he said in a text message.
As for the cost of the display, Weinhold said, “Let’s just say it was worth the price to see the smiling faces of the graduates!”
Each senior received six tickets to give away, with family members sitting in their own groups in folding chairs on the east and west ends of the football field, with students in the middle. Those who didn’t have tickets sat in the south side bleachers. Families also could watch in Union High’s Fine Arts Center or on the internet.
Seniors will get one more chance to visit the school for prom, which starts at 8 p.m., Friday, June 26.
Next up
St. Clair High School’s graduation is at 8:30 p.m. Thursday, June 25; Washington High School’s graduation is at 9 a.m. Saturday, June 27; and St. Francis Borgia Regional High School’s graduation is at 9 a.m. Sunday, June 28.