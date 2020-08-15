Though its building has been closed because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Union Senior Center is still serving clients.
The center has been delivering five frozen meals to homebound seniors on a weekly basis, while those who are healthy enough can pick them up at the facility, located at 1329 N. Union Road. The senior center makes sure the meals are balanced nutritionally, with milk, grains and vegetables included with the entree.
Along with food, the packages include information about dealing with COVID-19, such as social distancing tips. The package also includes puzzles and a copy of The Missourian’s Senior LifeTimes. The seniors take part in games where they compete for small prizes, which are delivered with their packages.
Other senior centers in the Aging Ahead network in the St. Louis area, including those in Washington, St. Clair and Sullivan, are making similar deliveries.
Perhaps the most important service is the telephone reassurance the senior centers provide, said Union Senior Center Administrator Catherine Christensen. “We call all of our seniors once a week,” she said.
While workers regularly talk with those who receive meals-on-wheels, they also want to make sure those who can provide themselves food are doing OK.
When they do visit a client’s home, workers are under strict rules not to make any physical contact. They leave the package on a bench by the door and stand back to allow for social distancing. “We’re dealing with a population that is very vulnerable,” Christensen said. “It’s definitely a different time.”
The seniors also receive regular copies of Aging Ahead’s newsletter, which provides information on subjects like taking the U.S. Census and keeping cool while wearing a mask. The newsletter lets seniors know about Zoom teleconference classes they can take to help them learn about topics like fitness, Medicare and writing their memoirs.
“A lot of our seniors are not internet savvy, but we try to reach whoever we can,” Christensen said.
The clients appreciate the assistance they get, especially those like Pat Alberici, who uses a wheelchair and has a tough time leaving her senior apartment. “It means everything,” Alberici said.