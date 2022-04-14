February was the ninth consecutive month where Union saw a year-over-year increase in sales tax revenue.
In February, Union retailers brought in $197,918 in general sales tax revenue, a 13 percent increase over February 2021.
Union Assistant City Administrator James Schmieder said he sees a trend that started with people wanting to shop local during the early days of the pandemic, and that has only increased with gas prices rising.
“Unfortunately, the price of gas is so high, if you think you’re going to save some money by driving in to Costco, by the time you’ve driven there and back, you haven’t saved a penny,” he said.
Some supply chain disruptions also have been hitting online retailers harder than local stores, Schmieder said.
“Some of my experiences in just trying to find an appliance have been, I can’t get it online or through a big box (store) — it will take a month or maybe six weeks for it to get here,” he said. “But I can go down the street and find a local retailer, and he’s got it in stock. And so I end up buying it right there on the spot.”
February sales tax receipts came off a slower-than-average month in January 2022, when the $209,018 taken in was only 1.1 percent higher than the January 2021 figure.
The city of Union has a 1-cent general sales tax, a half-cent transportation tax, quarter-cent sewer and water taxes and a half-cent capital improvement tax, which total 2.5 percent.
The last time Union saw negative year-over-year general sales tax revenue was May 2021. Schmieder said he doesn’t see any major changes to the amount of revenue coming in next month.
“It’s a little bit of a guessing game, but I wouldn’t expect broad swings, either direction,” he said. “I think we’ll continue to see that trend upward.”
The numbers could be helped by future new retailers, Schmieder said. “As people are able to shop for more items locally, I think you’ll continue to see that trend.”
Union saw a 9.3-percent increase in sales tax revenue in fiscal year 2020-21, which ended in June, according to previous Missourian reporting. Sales tax revenue totaled $4.7 million during the fiscal year.