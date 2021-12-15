The city of Union saw its second-highest monthly sales tax collection in history in October, according to statistics recently presented to the Board of Aldermen.
Sales tax receipts increased by 23.5 percent to $261,733 in October 2021 compared to October 2020, when $212,533 was recorded. October 2021 sales tax revenue trails only April 2021, when the revenue hit $268,669.
Union Finance Director Heather Keith confirmed that April and October 2021 were the highest sales tax revenue months in the city’s history.
One reason for the strong month could be early Christmas shopping, Keith said. She hopes that will result in strong tax revenue receipts in November and December, as well. “I think it will be up,” she said.
While Union brought in $49,200 more in October 2021 than it did a year earlier, Keith said the city can’t just spend the money. Any changes would require a budget amendment from the Board of Aldermen, but the city doesn’t like to make changes to the budget on short notice.
“Then the next month it could be down,” she said of revenue. “Sales tax is so fluid.”
Sales tax increases are far from guaranteed. In May 2021, a month after the record April collection, year-over-year collections dropped by 3.6 percent compared to May 2020.
Still, October was the fifth consecutive month and the 10th time in the last 12 months Union has seen a year-over-year increase in sales tax receipts.
October has long been a good month for city coffers. The 2021 numbers marked the fifth time in the last six years Union’s sales tax receipts exceeded $200,000 in October, a number bested only by July, which has crossed $200,000 in sales tax receipts for eight consecutive years.