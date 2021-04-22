After seeing mostly increases in monthly year-over-year sales tax numbers for nearly the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, the city of Union saw its largest decrease since 2019 in February.
The city collected $174,427 in sales tax receipts in February 2021, the most recent month collections have been reported. That was $8,501, or 4.65 percent, below the $182,928 collected in February 2020.
Despite the pandemic, Union had only one monthly year-over-year drop in sales tax revenue in the past year. That was a much smaller decrease of $246.45, or 0.12 percent, between September 2019 and September 2020.
“I know there was cold weather, so maybe most people didn’t get out,” Union Finance Director Heather Keith said of the February numbers. “Maybe they ordered online. I don’t really have an explanation.”
With no online use tax, Union doesn’t see any revenue from internet sales. Votes that would have put a use tax in place failed in 2018 and 2020 in Union. Franklin County has been considering a use tax that would include the cities in the county.
The last year-over-year sales tax decline larger in percentage than February’s came between September 2018 and September 2019, when revenue dropped 6.74 percent.
Keith credits people “staying local,” along with out-of-town shoppers, for keeping Union in the black as long as it did during the pandemic. “St. Louis has all the restrictions,” she said.
Keith is confident that the drop in February was just a one-month downturn. The area had snowfall that shut schools for several days that month.
A development that could help bolster the city’s coffers is a new Aldi store, which will be located next to the new Rock Island Car Wash near East Central College. The development was announced at the board of aldermen’s April 12 meeting.
An opening date for the store hasn’t been announced, Assistant City Administrator James Schmieder said.
Other new development is planned for Union, but Schmieder said he couldn’t discuss it yet.
City sales tax receipts were particularly strong early in the pandemic, with March 2020 numbers 10.3 percent higher than March 2019 and the highest Union had seen in at least eight years. Then-City Administrator Russell Rost attributed at least some of the increase to “hoarding” early in the pandemic. Numbers continued to be strong until August 2020, when Union showed a 21.3 percent year-over-year sales tax revenue increase.
After the slight dip in September 2020, Union’s sales tax receipt increases were more modest. Between October 2020 and January 2021, year-over-year sales tax increases were 1.2 percent or lower in Union.