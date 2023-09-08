The Union Splash-N-Swimplex saw a slight dropoff in the number of visits to the pool, as well as the days open in summer 2023.
The pool opened Memorial Day, May 29, and wrapped up the season the weekend of Aug. 19-20. The pool was closed weekdays Aug. 14-18 after being opened during the week the rest of the summer.
In all, the pool had 17,487 visitors, which includes regular hours, the morning tot time and special events like $1 swim on Founders Day. Including just the pool’s regular hours of noon to 6 p.m., it had 9,413 visitors.
Those numbers were down from 18,456 visitors in 2022, with 9,592 of them during regular hours.
While the pool sets a goal of staying open until Labor Day, it has not actually achieved it, Union Parks Director Chad Pohlmann said. In 2023, the pool was closed for 13 days because of weather, which compares to seven days in 2022 and 10 in 2021.
“It was a little higher than the last two years,” Pohlmann said.
Total attendance was up slightly from 2021, when 17,415 visited the pool.
“It was very consistent with years past,” Pohlmann said. “I don’t see huge differences compared to the last couple years.”
Pohlmann’s preliminary report shows the pool generating $125,930 in operating revenue and posting $200,630 in expenses in 2023, for a total loss of $74,700. That is an increase over the $66,957 loss in 2022, when the pool recorded $141,620 in revenue and $208,577 in expenses.
“Our front desk admissions were down a little bit, our private swim lessons were down and our pool rental revenue was down,” Pohlmann said. “We had lower revenues in each one of those areas.”
Pohlmann has been discussing potential fee increases for the 2024 pool season to enter the pool, take swim lessons and rent the pool with the Union Park Advisory Board. He said year-to-year decreases in those areas with the same prices doesn’t necessarily dissuade increasing the costs.
“We want to at least break even,” he said. “Will it create a possibility of less people participating in rentals? Potentially. But there’s a greater potential for us to break even on each one of those rentals if we do not lose as much money on the rentals by not creating as much revenue.”
Pohlmann previously said that on a $220 pool rental, which would allow up to 40 people to be in attendance, the parks department loses $231 because of lifeguard costs. The city is considering allowing people to rent the pool without use of the waterslides, which would require fewer lifeguards.
The pool is also considering raising its $6 entry fee for 2024.
