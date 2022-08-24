The city of Union is seeking an Industrial Site Development Grant from the Missouri Department of Economic Development.
“We’re trying to apply for a grant to, hopefully, get out and find another piece of ground to develop a new industrial park,” Assistant City Administrator James Schmieder told the board of the Union Development Corp. earlier this month.
The city has a “once in a lifetime opportunity” to seek the funding with federal American Rescue Plan Act money being administered through the state, Schmieder said.
The allowed uses for the industrial development funds had not been clarified to the city.
“Obviously, when we get that, we’ll be reporting back to this board how we want to use it and where we want to go,” Schmieder said.
Shad Burner, the Department of Economic Development’s director of federal initiatives, said in an email to The Missourian that allowed uses for the industrial grant funds had not been finalized but that the agency intends to make land purchases an eligible use.
The city, in its initial request for information that was sent to the state, said it would like between $3 million and $4 million in grants for the industrial park site, Schmieder said.
“That’s my initial estimate of what it would probably take to develop a new industrial park,” he said.
That document was “basic information” about the city’s intention to apply for the grant.
The Department of Economic Development is still building the guidelines for the Industrial Development Site Grant program, Burner said. The agency tentatively plans to make formal applications for the grants available in September.
The city has an idea where it would like to build the park but cannot discuss it at this time, Schmieder said.
The city is looking for new industrial land because it is down to about 53 acres to be developed in the Union Corporate Center industrial park.
“As we run out of room, we’re going to have to find a new place for things to go,” Schmieder told The Missourian.
The 235-acre Union Corporate Center is located in the southeastern part of town, near Interstate 44, while the North Loop Industrial Park, Union’s first industrial park, is on the northwest side of the city, with railroad access. Schmieder did not know the size of the North Loop Industrial Park.
“We always look at access when we’re considering the site,” Schmieder said. “Access to the interstate is always a positive, access to rail is always a positive. But a lot of factors come into play.”
The Union Development Corp. has attempted to add industrial land before. The Board of Aldermen rejected a request to allow the development authority to buy 49.8 acres just west of the existing Union Corporate Center industrial park after numerous neighbors spokes against it at public meetings in summer 2021. The property was later approved for single-family residential and a senior living development.
The funding will not be divided by geographic regions, Burner said. Instead, communities will compete for a total of $75 million in funding, with $50 million of that for industrial sites with 1,000 or more contiguous acres and $25 million for sites with less than 1,000 contiguous acres.
“Sites with less than 1,000 acres will include a minimum size as well, but that is still being discussed at this time,” he said.
The Union Corporate Center provides around 600 jobs.
Schmieder is not sure how many acres the city will seek for the new industrial park, but he expects it to be “significant.”
“Hopefully, we can get the funding and it will be a good project,” he said.