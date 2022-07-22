Union city officials are hoping to boost the city’s infrastructure with help from the state Department of Natural Resources.
Funding for water and sewer projects across the state was in Missouri House Bill 3020, which authorized $2.8 billion in federal COVID-19 relief funds for the state. The bill includes more than $400 million for water infrastructure grants and lead service line inventories from the DNR.
Local governments can choose to match to the funding, up to 21 percent, in addition to the state funding for the projects. City Engineer J.D. Kelley said that figures into a scoring program on which projects are rated.
“Obviously, the more you put up, the higher performance you get,” he said.
City department heads worked together to determine which projects were best suited for the funding, Kelley said.
Should the city be successful in receiving the grants, it will have until the end of 2024 to design and bid the projects, which must be completed by the end of 2026.
“So we really had to narrow our focus to what we really need and what can help the city to grow that we can’t afford now or in the not-too-distant future,” Kelley said.
Union is seeking the full grant amount available, $5 million each, on two projects, that will replace and repair sewer lines and also replace sewer linings. The city also is putting up the maximum cost share of more than $1 million on each.
“We’re going to use this bonding to not only upgrade these lines but line these lines so they can get another 30, 40, 50 years out of them,” Kelley said.
Union also is looking at water meter upgrades for drinking water. Kelley said the improvements would allow City Hall to act as a “hub” where employees no longer have to go on site to read water meters.
“Communication equipment is put up throughout town, whether it’s on new infrastructure or existing, it would provide those points to get that information back to City Hall,” he said.
The city is seeking a $2.5 million grant for that project, and it will match $525,000, the full amount allowed.
The city is also looking at grants to repair banks along Flat Creek, near the city basketball and tennis courts, that have failed for stormwater drainage, Kelley said.
“In that same location, there is a lot of debris that has built up in Flat Creek,” Kelley said. “We’d like to get back to having some flow in that creek and not have it deposit a lot of sediment.”
The city also would clean out invasive species along the creek and replant hardwood trees and bushes along the banks. Kelley said that would be aesthetically pleasing and also help with water flow.
The city also would like to use the grant money to help with drainage at intersections.
While Union plans to seek the full $5 million available for the stormwater projects, including the creek enhancements and intersection work, it is only putting up a $1 cost share because of a lack of additional funding, Kelley said.
The city only had about two weeks to put the project list together, City Administrator Jonathan Zimmermann said.
“So this is really an aggressive timeline,” he said.
The money from DNR would be in addition to the $2.4 million Union received on its own through the American Rescue Plan Act. The city is using some of that for sewer needs, as well as things like restroom renovations at the City Auditorium.