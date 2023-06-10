Union is seeking money from the state to help it fund replacement of some lead water service pipes.
The Missouri Department of Natural Resources’ Financial Assistance Center is offering $49.98 million in loans and grants to communities across the state as part of its Drinking Water State Revolving Fund, according to an email to the city from DNR administrative assistant Cari Schulte.
The funding will help public water systems comply with requirements of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Lead and Copper Rule Revision, which requires public water agencies to complete an inventory of all drinking water service lines in their distribution system, according to DNR. Missouri banned lead pipes, faucets and fixtures, the most common sources of lead in drinking water, in 1989. But plumbing installed before then could still contain lead.
Aldermen unanimously voted at their May 8 meeting to approve a resolution authorizing city staff to seek funding for lead water line replacement.
City Administrator Jonathan Zimmermann said staff does not think they have many lead lines left in the city. “But we have to actually do the legwork and determine how many we would have and the location of them,” he said. “And so this would be a grant opportunity for us to offset our cost of it.”
Taking inventory of lead pipes will require some digging, City Engineer J.D. Kelley told aldermen. “It can be pretty invasive,” he said.
Staff will do some deduction on where to dig before starting, Kelley said.
Zimmermann said no lead pipes were used in Union since the 1960s. “So you can throw that out, automatically,” he said. “You’ll try to use a way to determine, like ‘I’ve got a house built in the ‘40s, with copper coming through the wall.’ So it’s doubtful it will have a lead component.”
Union will need to look at areas of the city where buildings were built between certain dates to determine the most likely locations for lead pipes, Zimmermann said.
New federal requirements were implemented after the 2014 crisis in Flint, Michigan, in which the city’s drinking water was contaminated with lead and Legionella bacteria, Zimmermann explained. “That’s where this is coming from,” he said.
The state will cover 80 percent of the cost of the project, with the city responsible for the remaining 20 percent, Kelley said. Officials did not yet know the cost of the inventory or potential replacement of lead pipes.
The EPA estimates 200,000 lead pipes still carry drinking water in Missouri, according to the Missouri Independent. Lead is a neurotoxin that can harm children’s developing brains, even at low levels.
The EPA has provided Missouri with $106.4 million to update water infrastructure as part of the Bipartisan Infrastructure law.