It’s been called various names: the County Seat Senior Center, the Union Senior Center and the Union Community Center.
But whatever you call it, the city of Union wants to hear from the public on what kind of services should be offered. An online survey has been created to get feedback from the community.
“We’re looking for seniors to fill it out,” City Administrator Jonathan Zimmermann said at the Jan. 5 Park Advisory Board meeting. “We want to know what they want, what kind of activities they are looking for in our community.”
While Aging Ahead, the agency that operates the senior center in Union considers seniors to be those 60 and older, people of different ages are able to take the survey. Aging Ahead also operates facilities in Washington, St. Clair and elsewhere in the St. Louis area.
“We’re starting to get results back in,” Zimmermann said. “They’re kind of interesting.”
The survey asks participants their age range, whether they are aware of the services provided for seniors in Union and if they take part in them. If they do take part, they are asked an open ended question to suggest ways that activities, programs and services can be improved.
If they do not participate, they are asked “why,” with answers including they did not know the Union Senior Center existed, they don’t like the services offered there, the senior center is too far away or they do not have transportation, as well as that they are a caregiver. They can also select “other” and give a reason.
They are also asked what transportation they’ve taken to the senior center, as well as what activities they participate in if they do use the senior center, including meals, line dancing, crafts, and games like bingo and card games.
Participants are also asked if they would be willing to attend some senior center events by web conference and what activities they would like to see offered to seniors, including pickleball, yoga, meditation, book and movie clubs, shopping trips and even acupuncture.
“If you look at it, the secret to a long life is exercise, it’s activity,” Zimmermann said.
Survey takers are also asked if they want to suggest any improvements to the Union Senior Center building.
The Union Senior Center opened as the County Seat Senior Center in May 2004, according to Missourian archives. The facility encompasses 7,500 square feet and features seating for 588 people.
Former Union City Administrator Russell Roast, a County Seat Senior Center Foundation board member who is now running unopposed for the Union Board of Aldermen, told The Missourian that the senior center restricted some activities and stopped providing hot daily meals after the COVID-19 pandemic started.
“It’s been a struggle for the foundation board to get that restarted,” he said.
Rost has delivered meals on wheels and found that, for some seniors, that is their only contact with others.
“There are meals that are being distributed, but they’re frozen meals,” he said. “My concern with that is we need to get the meals at the center restarted, a place for the seniors to come for all kinds of activities. I just think it’s important because they become isolated.”
Rost was among a large group of senior center board members and others who recently attended a board of aldermen meeting. While no official action was taken, he sees things moving in the right direction with the survey.
Though the city provides some funding for providing meals to seniors, costs have changed and the agreements are now more than a decade old and should be reworked for current needs, Rost noted.
“I’m optimistic that we will reach some kind of agreement,” he said. “It’s always a budget decision, it’s always a decision that is made by the board (of aldermen) and the board needs to make sure those are activities the city should participate in.”
The community is interested in having more activities for seniors, Rost explained.
“We talk about the people who have homelessness, who definitely have needs, but sometimes the attention to the seniors is easy to overlook because they’re more isolated than a lot of the population,” he said.