The city of Union and Franklin County are requesting an extension with its funding partner on the planned $14.67 million Union Expressway.
The project has been held up by a longer than expected land acquisition process.
“There is really not much to update on other than we are trying to acquire right of way,” City Administrator Jonathan Zimmermann said at the June 13 Board of Aldermen meeting.
Because of that, the city applied for a nine-month extension on the federal funding the project is receiving through the East-West Gateway Council of Governments.
Owners of two of the 15 properties the city is seeking to acquire for the 0.7-mile expressway have hired attorneys, according to minutes of the May 31 Union Transportation Committee meeting.
Franklin County needs to acquire two parcels for its portion of the project, a roundabout where the expressway is to connect with Highway 47 north of its intersection with Highway 50, near Old County Farm Road.
While Franklin County also applied for the extension, county Highway Administrator Jim Grutsch said the negotiations are "pretty well wrapped up" on the county's purchases of right of way for the roundabout it is overseeing construction of, according to the minutes of the May 30 Washington Area Transportation Committee meeting.
"So (Union) requested it and we requested it because there's no sense in having one without the other," Grutsch said.
The city had hoped to acquire the needed property by July 15, which would allow it to go out for bid on the project in November or December of 2023.
The delay pushes the expected completion date of the expressway to Dec. 31, 2025, from the earlier expected completion of the end of 2024, Grutsch said.
Union is responsible for the main elevated roadway, which will connect from the roundabout southeast toward the eastern intersection of Highways 47 and 50. The road will be elevated through the flood plain and a new bridge will cross the Bourbeuse River.
Because it is in floodplain, the road will be elevated 18 to 20 feet off the ground, Grutsch said.
Geotechnical work on the project is expected to begin soon, according to the city.
The Union Expressway project has experienced its share of ups and downs, including cost increases from the original estimate of $12 million. Union was able to secure funding from Franklin County to help with the cost overruns. In January, county commissioners voted to provide Union with $2 million of the county’s American Rescue Plan Act funds to help with the city’s portion of the expressway.
There has also been confusion on whether the expressway is even needed, with the Missouri Department of Transportation planning its own $98.358 million in safety and capacity upgrades on the Highway 47 corridor from Washington, south to Union, then on to St. Clair.
County officials have said MoDOT has told them the Highway 47 upgrades would not include the intersections of Highways 47 and 50, meaning there is still a need for the Union Expressway bypass to deal with traffic in the area. MoDOT officials have not confirmed this with The Missourian, instead saying a study would determine exactly what the Highway 47 improvements will look like.
While the Union Expressway has been delayed, so too has MoDOT’s Highway 47 improvements. The 12.7-mile project has been pushed back to 2028, from an original start date of 2027.
