The city of Union is looking at new ways to work on industrial development with the Union Development Corp. (UDC).
“The city is very much involved,” Union Mayor Bob Schmuke said at the UDC board’s Jan. 6 meeting. “We want to keep what you guys are doing going with industrial development.”
Attracting more industry has been a topic brought up at meetings on the city’s comprehensive plan update. Union is paying H3 Studio, of St. Louis, $50,000 to work on the plan, which is required every 10 years.
Board Vice President Mike Elliott asked if, when planning out zoning districts in the city, Union can give an area a “double designation,” where land could be zoned either industrial and commercial or commercial and residential at a later date.
“I know everything is subject to change, but a lot of times when you put those maps out, I know the first people that walk in say, ‘We can’t go that direction, because that’s designated for that,’ ” Elliott said. “They don’t understand how it works.”
Assistant City Administrator James Schmieder, who handles economic development for the city, said the city can double-designate land, but it is unlikely to include residential as one of the designations in such cases.
“The reason you’re not going to do that is because, typically, those two don’t play nice,” Schmieder said of residential and industrial. “But you would look at, like, a mixed-use development.”
Elliott responded, saying he is not talking about mixed development. “I’m saying, there’s 120 acres sitting down here on (Highway) 47 south and we’re going to say that’s either going to be industrial or for subdivision use,” he said. “Can they do an ‘either,/or’ type situation?”
Schmuke warned against giving the choice to zone either residential or industrial, pointing to an unsuccessful attempt by the UDC to expand near a residential subdivision south of East Central College.
In July 2020, the Board of Aldermen voted against a request by the UDC to rezone 49.77 acres to general industrial district from non-urban district and highway business district. Nearly 50 people attended that meeting, with some voicing concerns over potential increased traffic and declining property values.
“To me, if you’re going to do something like that, I would definitely stay away from residential,” Schmuke said.
Schmieder said the city can keep its zoning language vague, especially in areas near the city’s borders. “That way, as we get there, the solutions present themselves,” he said. “As a developer comes in and says, ‘Listen, I think this can be a 300-home subdivision,’ or listen, ‘I think this could be the next Gravois Bluffs,’ those developers will identify what they want those areas to turn into.”
Many factors go into deciding whether a property should be zoned residential, commercial or industrial, including the market, Schmieder said.
More public meetings are planned on the comprehensive plan, as well as an online survey, Schmieder said. The plan is expected to be completed in April or May.