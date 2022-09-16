With the St. Louis Live Steamers preparing to come to Union, the area where the group will operate its model train rides needs a name.
The city is now working on that.
Members of the train group asked the city if it could call the grassy area along Grant Street between Church and Washington streets that once housed an auto body shop and trailer park something other than the “Grant Street property,” parks Director Chad Pohlmann said at the Sept. 1 Park Advisory Board meeting.
“I said, ‘You know, that’s a great idea,’ ” he said. “We should have that as a dedicated park, because, right now, it’s just what we call a greenspace.”
“Floodplain,” parks department Program Coordinator Angie Breeden added.
Union City Engineer J.D. Kelley suggested the city hold a contest to name the park, with the winner being among the first to get to ride the train when it begins operations.
The city plans to allow people to submit names online, then either park staff or the park board will narrow down the names to five. The public will then vote on the top five names, with final approval needed from the Board of Aldermen.
Pohlmann was asked what happens if multiple people submit the winning name. “Well then, there’s more than one seat (on the train),” he said.
Among the names suggested at the meeting were Steamer Park, Union Station Park, Wildcat Park, as well as naming it for former Union Mayor Mike Livengood or Linda Metcalf, a park board member who died in 2020 and also helped plan Veterans Memorial Park.
“We could go on and on,” Breeden said.
Along with having the survey online, the parks department plans to have paper surveys, with some going to schools.
The St. Louis Live Steamers, who plan to modify their name, recently received a permit from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to set up the train tracks in the floodplain, Pohlmann said.
“It might be the Missouri Steamers, it’s still going to be the Steamers,” he said.
The Steamers will open their trains for public rides around eight times a year once they get going, Pohlmann said. The tracks will include a 20-foot-long bridge.
Tracks and some storage for train equipment will be kept in the park, Pohlmann said. A walking trail also is planned for along Flat Creek.
Pohlmann said it is unlikely the train rides will open in summer 2023.
“I see them doing a lot of work, and they might be doing some runs (next year),” he said. “But they won’t be open to the public runs.”
The Steamers group is waiting for a crane to be brought in to put its large storage boxes in place so they can start building the track infrastructure, including water and electric connections, Pohlmann said.
People can vote on a name at surveymonkey.com/r/P9WLHF5.
