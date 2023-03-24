Roundabout in Union
Buy Now

Pictured is a file photo of the roundabout at the intersection of Main Street and Independence Drive in Union. The intersection opened in 2012.

 Missourian File Photo

The city of Union has applied for funding for a road project that could create a new roundabout at the intersection of Progress Parkway and Denmark Road on the city’s East side.

The city and its consultant, Cochran Engineering, of Union, filed the request in February with the East-West Gateway Council of Governments, J.D. Kelley, Union city engineer, said at the March 1 meeting of the Union Transportation Committee.

Tags