The city of Union has applied for funding for a road project that could create a new roundabout at the intersection of Progress Parkway and Denmark Road on the city’s East side.
The city and its consultant, Cochran Engineering, of Union, filed the request in February with the East-West Gateway Council of Governments, J.D. Kelley, Union city engineer, said at the March 1 meeting of the Union Transportation Committee.
Committee Vice Chairman Russell Rost, who works at Cotton’s Ace Hardware, just west of the intersection, said he hears from customers about the intersection.
“People would come into Ace and complain about the roundabout, and I asked them if they came across that intersection,” Rost said. “They say, ‘Yeah.’ ‘How long did it take you to get there?’ because it’s right at (Prairie Dell Elementary) school letting out time. They say, ‘It’s miserable there.’ I say, ‘Do you think that roundabout is going to address that better or worse than a signalized intersection?’ ‘Well, better.’ ”
“Several people have told me a roundabout’s the best thing we can do there,” Rost continued. “I said, ‘Yeah it is.’ ”
“They just don’t understand roundabouts in this area yet,” Mayor Bob Schmuke added.
The problem is, some people don’t like change, Rost said. He pointed to the city’s three existing roundabouts as successes.
“They’re used to a signalized intersection,” he said. “It obviously improved the conditions at East Central College, obviously improved the conditions on Highway A, obviously improved the conditions at Union High School. So, we’ve had enough experience with them, that’s exactly what that intersection needs. I think those complaints will go away.”
Rost, who was Union city administrator from 2006 to 2020, asked if the city has had any issues acquiring right of way for the project. City Administrator Jonathan Zimmermann said they won’t know until after the grant process.
At its Jan. 9 meeting, the Union Board of Aldermen voted to pay Cochran $3,000 to prepare the application being made to East-West Gateway. The agenda packet included total cost estimates from Cochran of $911,351 for the Progress Parkway-Denmark Road intersection project, with the city of Union responsible for 20 percent of that total, or $182,270. The federal government will fund the remaining $729,081.
The project is not expected to be built until 2025 or 2026, Zimmermann previously said. It will include construction of sidewalks, pavement repairs and intersection improvements, including a roundabout at the intersection of Denmark Road and Progress Parkway, located just south of Progress Parkway’s intersection with Highway 50.
The intersection connects to a growing residential area to the east on Denmark Road, a commercial area to the west on Denmark and the Union Corporate Center industrial park to the south on Progress Parkway.