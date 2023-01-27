New School Construction Begins

KJU, Inc., Washington, crews were working on grading the site for the new Union Elementary School in 2019. KJU is a subcontractor for the project. The general contractor is ICS Construction Services, Inc., St. Louis. The new school, which does not have a name, will be located on district-owned land between Prairie Dell Road and Progress Parkway near East Central College. The project is expected to take more than 400 days and be ready in time for the 2020-21 school year. 

 Missourian File Photo

The Union R-XI School District is pursuing another five-year facility plan.

The district previously worked with HTK Architects, of Overland Park, Kansas, for its Proposition Wildcats bond package, which was approved by voters in 2018. In 2020, the board of education again voted to pay HTK a fee up to $38,550 for its services on new projects.

