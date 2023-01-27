The Union R-XI School District is pursuing another five-year facility plan.
The district previously worked with HTK Architects, of Overland Park, Kansas, for its Proposition Wildcats bond package, which was approved by voters in 2018. In 2020, the board of education again voted to pay HTK a fee up to $38,550 for its services on new projects.
Those plans resulted in HVAC upgrades at Central Elementary School, as well as a new Student Services Resource Center in the former Scenic Regional Library Union branch. Both of those projects are expected to be completed later this year.
The board of education on Jan. 18 voted to authorize Deputy Superintendent Dr. Mike Mabe to retain HTK to devise a new five-year plan. While the costs of the new work with HTK are not yet known, they are expected to be incorporated into the 2023-24 budget.
At the meeting, Mabe handed out copies of the district’s last Long Range Facility Plan, which was distributed in November 2017. It showed the district’s needs and cost estimates, most notably a $19 million new elementary school. That School became Prairie Dell Elementary, which opened in 2020 near East Central College, part of the $27 million Prop Wildcats.
Mabe said he handed out the old plan to remind board members of the process that took place to identify projects.
“When you look back at our five-year Long Range Facility Plan that we did back in 2017 and the process that we went through and the accomplishments that we were able to do with the bond that we were able to pass and all the good things that we were able to accomplish,” he said.
But new homes have been built since then, Mabe added.
“I can’t really go anywhere right now without somebody saying, ‘Hey, did you see that subdivision on the east end of town?’ ” he said. “Or ‘Hey this or hey that? What are you guys going to do?’ Great question. Every hillside, it seems like in Union, is being cleared and the foundations are going in the ground, houses are being built. It’s very challenging to plan and stay in front of it or grow with it.”
Mabe acknowledged that it is not certain the district will see substantial growth in number of students.
“We had a couple years where enrollment went up, the last couple years it really hasn’t been,” he said. “It might feel like Union’s growing, but enrollment is pretty similar to the last few years.”
The new five-year plan will evaluate the district’s existing facilities to determine space needs and cost estimates for new projects, Mabe said. “We have to figure out, what’s project ‘x, y and z’ going to cost, and, ultimately, what the funding source is going to be.”
The original 2017 plans recommended $31 million in improvements, but some ideas, like a middle school gym, were not pursued.
Mabe was asked by board President Dr. Virgil Weideman what his idea of what the district should do is.
“My idea is to work in partnership with HTK to develop a long-range facility plan,” he said.
“You mean similar to what worked before?” Weideman asked.
“100 percent,” Mabe replied.
Weideman said the district had never had a long-range facilities plan before 2017.
It is important for the district to be proactive, Weideman said after the meeting.
“By the time we have enough students to fit in a building, we’d better have a building ready,” he said. “And that’s a three-year process from the day you start, so you’ve got to be looking ahead and deciding what you’re going to need for the future.”