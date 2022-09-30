Union R-XI
Buy Now
Bill Battle

The Union R-XI School District’s report for the 2021-22 school year shows a decrease in repair requests and some potential eye-opening future changes.

The district’s technology department had four employees and a budget of $1.26 million for the 2021-22 school year, which Matt Jones, director of technology, expects to decrease to around $1 million for the current school year because of federal COVID-19 funds decreasing.

Tags