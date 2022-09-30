The Union R-XI School District’s report for the 2021-22 school year shows a decrease in repair requests and some potential eye-opening future changes.
The district’s technology department had four employees and a budget of $1.26 million for the 2021-22 school year, which Matt Jones, director of technology, expects to decrease to around $1 million for the current school year because of federal COVID-19 funds decreasing.
The department also received 2,433 electronic work requests in the 2021-22 school year, which was down from the 2020-21 school year, when more students took remote classes. That year, the district received 3,154 requests for work on electronic devices.
While the department received a large influx of federal money, much of that was absorbed because of virtual learning software costs, Jones said at the Sept. 21 board of education meeting.
During the year, the department nearly doubled its internet bandwidth, which Jones said was because of the increase in online learning and going to digital textbooks.
The district replaced approximately 800 student Chromebook laptop computers, which Jones said is typical of its normal process of replacing about a quarter of the devices annually.
Middle and high school teachers also were issued Microsoft Surface Pro tablet computers, while the district transitioned away from projectors and toward televisions with wireless internet in classrooms. Approximately 65 TVs, all 86-inch models, were installed.
“Most of our classrooms have windows in them, so natural light in those rooms has always been a challenge during the day, teachers having to turn off lights or close shades in order for students to be able to focus on what was being projected on the board,” Jones said.
Union R-XI also installed WiFi internet and cameras on its buses, while adding internet and digital signs to the district’s food truck.
“The entire bus fleet that our students go home on, all of those students have access to WiFi to and from school, where they can use either a personal device or their district-issued Chromebook,” Jones said. “It also gives us the capability to see real-time cameras on those buses and to fetch that video when we need it.”
The district also quietly introduced a new website and mobile app.
Jones said the district “missed the mark” on a couple projects, including refreshing wireless infrastructure.
“We weren’t able to complete it, simply because we weren’t able to get the equipment in time,” he said. “That equipment was ordered in March, and we just got it last week.”
Jones’ report included several recommended changes “needed to achieve the goals and objectives of the program.” They include increasing the technology budget to “support evolving initiatives,” including touchscreen televisions. It also suggests investigating “esports program offerings and consider developing an esports team.”
District Superintendent Dr. Scott Hayes said Monday he did not have information to provide on possible electronic sports, or esports, “at this time.”
According to the High School Esports League website, “Scholastic gaming is the bridge educators need to connect students with STEM and future success through the lens of something they love: video games.”
The technology department does a lot of projects, board President Dr. Virgil Weideman told Jones. “Everything seems to work, and that’s always a big plus,” Weideman said. “In years past, probably before your time, things working was not always a given.”