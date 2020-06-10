The Union R-XI School District will see another reduction in state aid after Gov. Mike Parson announced last week that the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education funding will be cut by $131 million.
“It is important to make these decisions now so school districts can adjust before next school year,” Parson said in a press release. “Our intent is to withhold now and avoid withholds once school begins.”
The governor has waived a statute (section 163.031.7, RSMo) which grants some school districts a “hold harmless” status and allows them to not be affected by the budget shortfall.
The waiver of this statute means hold harmless districts are not exempt from these withholdings. All local education agencies, including charter schools, will share proportionately in this budget shortfall.
Union Superintendent Dr. Steve Weinhold reported that to date the total calculated loss for the district is close to $1 million.
Weinhold explained that loss will impact several programs. The Student Adequacy Target took a loss of $465,000; Classroom Trust saw a budget cut of $286,000; Prop C, $189,000; and transportation, $52,000 — for a grand total of $992,000.
“I am going to trust what the governor says (about further withholdings)and trust he is on track with that,” he said. “But with that, the school district will adjust the revenue it projects for next fiscal year’s budget.”
Weinhold said due to the district’s proactive measure of having reserves and implementing a hiring freeze, along with the governor not anticipating further withholdings, he does not think further measures, furloughs, will have to be done.
“I do not foresee any layoffs in the near future,” he said.
Weinhold said the withholding will affect this fiscal year’s budget, which ends in June, and also the 2020-21 budget.
“It will affect our bottom budget, which will roll into next year,” he said. “It has a trickle effect because it means there will be less money in our reserves.”
The budget for fiscal year 2020-21 will be presented at a special meeting Monday, June 29.