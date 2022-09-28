Though it won’t be the first choice, Union R-XI School District teams will now be able to stay at short-term rental homes when out of town for events.
The board of education voted at its Sept. 21 meeting to allow the change. Deputy Superintendent Dr. Mike Mabe said the request to allow students to stay at rental properties like Airbnb and Vrbo homes came from Athletic Director Dan Ridgeway.
“With different state events that a lot of our athletes qualify for, we have to get those rooms booked, reserved in advance,” Mabe told the board. “We don’t always know how many students are going to qualify for said event, but it’s easier to block a bunch of rooms and then cancel, versus waiting to see and not having a chance to get rooms.”
Ridgeway was particularly concerned about the MSHSAA Wrestling Championships, scheduled for Feb. 22-25 in Columbia. Mabe said hotels cost between $175 and $185 a night during the tournament, which adds up to about $3,600 for five rooms for four nights, while the district would save $1,500 with Vrbo.
“It wouldn’t work all the time, but would it be an option to save money? Potentially,” Mabe said.
Ridgeway asked Mabe if the district could legally book a vacation rental instead of hotel rooms. Mabe talked to an attorney with the Missouri School Boards’ Association.
“Ultimately, their main concern was just safety and security,” Mabe said of the attorney.
Mabe also talked to the Missouri United School Insurance Council (MUSIC), which told him the facility must have working smoke detectors in each bedroom and carbon monoxide detectors if the building uses natural gas. In addition, students of different genders should sleep in different rooms and dress codes should be in place in common areas.
“Students should acknowledge a code of conduct, and, ideally, there should be 24-hour supervision to ensure that students do not leave their sleeping rooms,” Mabe said MUSIC officials told him.
Board member Aaron Bockhorst said athletes would likely have better supervision in the rental home.
“Whoever is supervising that can sit in the common area, and now they’ve got views of all the rooms,” he said. “In a hotel, that’s, kind of, impossible to supervise every single room.”
Though he ended up joining in the unanimous vote to move forward with allowing the district to use vacation rentals, board member Matt Borgmann said he had a “lot of red flags go up.”
“You could end up having 12 kids,” he said. “You’ve got to find, for one thing, a big house. You’re looking at a four-, five-, six-bedroom place, and they’re not cheap.”
Borgmann also said he worried about security.
“The hotels, you’re usually in well-lit areas, you’re in commercial areas, you’re not in residential areas,” he said. “A lot of these Airbnbs are sitting in neighborhoods that ... I’ve driven away from them. I’ve said, ‘We’re not staying here,’ and we’ve gone somewhere else.”
Borgmann said many hotels now provide free breakfast for guests, which the district might have to pay for at a rental home.
While he said he is not worried about Columbia, Borgmann said the decision impacts anywhere district school groups go.
“This could be going to Texas with FFA,” Borgmann said. “They might say, ‘Hey, we’ve found an Airbnb that works. Well, then you’re getting into areas that you don’t know where you’re going.”
While Mabe called the list of requirements for rental homes “pretty detailed,” Borgmann said the district could have a difficult time finding rental properties that will meet the requirements. He added that hotels have security cameras and other items.
Board member Amy Hall said having the option to book rental properties is good in case hotel rooms are all booked. “Then at least we have this as a backup,” she said.
Board President Dr. Virgil Weideman said rental homes should be an option but “definitely a second option.”
“If we’re going to save $5,000, yeah, I’d probably do that,” he said. “If we’re going to save $500, I probably wouldn’t. It’s going to be a judgement thing more than anything else. There will be situations where it fully makes sense and there will be situations where it may be kind of iffy.”
Superintendent Dr. Scott Hayes said he talked to other area school districts about using rental homes. He said the Washington School District has used them for when adults go to conferences, while the Gasconade County R-I School District has used them but told him to make sure insurance is set up.
The board, ultimately, voted to allow the use of rental homes as an option.