The Union R-XI School District will increase prices on school meals by 10 cents each, citing rising vendor costs.
The price hike comes after the district agreed to give Chartwells K12, of Charlotte, North Carolina, the district’s food vendor, a 7 percent increase. Under the amended contract terms, Chartwells will charge the district $3.17 per lunch and $2.09 per breakfast.
The Board of Education approved the price increase at its June 14 meeting.
“We are better off than other districts that are in partnership with Chartwells, as well as partnerships with all the other companies,” Union Superintendent Dr. Scott Hayes told the board.
The cost for elementary school student lunches will rise to $3.10, from $3 in the 2022-23 school year. Breakfast for students in kindergarten through 12th grade will rise to $2.10, from the previous price of $2. District officials said they were able to cover the price of breakfast during the 2022-23 school year and hoped to do so again in 2023-24 to ensure breakfast would be free for students again.
In middle and high school, lunch prices will increase to $3.35 from $3.25.
Lunch prices for adults will increase to $4.10, from $4, while adult breakfast prices will increase to $2.40, from $2.30.
Milk prices will remain 60 cents for all students.
“It only makes sense that if there is an increase in price of said service, that there’s also an increase in prices of said meals,” Hayes said.
The price increases comply with U.S. Department of Agriculture and the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education regulations, Hayes added.
Union R-XI approved a new one-year agreement with Chartwells in January 2021, with options to renew each year for up to four more years.
At the time, Chartwells’ score of 95 out of a possible 100 points defeated second-place Sodexo Group, a French firm, by seven points. Though Chartwells finished fourth of five bidders in its prices for students, the most heavily weighted category, it finished with perfect scores in the categories of experience, service capability plan and financial and conditional stability.
Union R-XI staff has been working with Chartwells for a couple months on updating the agreement, Hayes said. “It’s still a good partnership,” he said. “There’s been a lot of conversation.”
Board members praised the work Chartwells has done with the district.
“They’re the best partner we’ve had for doing this,” Board President Dr. Virgil Weideman said.
While the district set breakfast prices for the 2023-24 school year, Deputy Superintendent Dr. Mike Mabe said he will recommend to the board at an upcoming meeting for the district to continue to provide free breakfasts, like it did in the 2022-23 school year.
“We had to set the prices first before we could do the next step,” Mabe told The Missourian Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.