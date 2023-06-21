Chartwells
The Union R-XI School District will increase prices on school meals by 10 cents each, citing rising vendor costs.

The price hike comes after the district agreed to give Chartwells K12, of Charlotte, North Carolina, the district’s food vendor, a 7 percent increase. Under the amended contract terms, Chartwells will charge the district $3.17 per lunch and $2.09 per breakfast.

